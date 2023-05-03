Is Kai Cenat moving to Kick? Twitch streamer teases potential move in new stream

Twitch star Kai Cenat caught the streaming community by surprise when he made an announcement during a recent livestream. The content creator hyped up his audience by mentioning that they must have noticed green-colored boxes in the title of his broadcast. Hearing this, the community began speculating that the Streamer of the Year would finally announce his move to Kick.

However, Kai Cenat revealed that he plans to start playing Minecraft with his streamer buddies such as Din "Agent 00" and Roberto "Fanum." On May 3, 2023, Kick's official Twitter handle shared an 18-second clip featuring Cenat's revelation, which quickly went viral. The platform remarked:

"Don't do this to me, Kai Cenat."

What did Kai Cenat reveal during his recent livestream?

Kai Cenat was about 20 minutes into his livestream on May 2, 2023, mostly reacting to trending streamer clips. He then took the opportunity to make an announcement and started building up anticipation. Claiming that his viewers must have noticed the green boxes in his stream title, he said:

"Also, I also want to say... I also want to say that... I know that y'all see that green in my title, right? I know that you see the green in my title, right?"

The 21-year-old personality revealed that he and his friends were teaming up to play Minecraft:

"That green is for f**king Minecraft because the boys are back! Beat the f**king game of Minecraft!"

Timestamp: 00:20:45

A few moments later, Cenat provided more details about the collaboration, saying:

"Bro, DYK back this Saturday. We're playing Minecraft along with Agent and Fanum. Okay? On top of that, it will be at 4 pm, sharp! Yes! You heard it right! 4 pm, early in the day! Cancel your date with your girlfriend. Cancel your date with your boyfriend."

"Just in denial of where he truly wants to be" - Streaming community reacts to the streamer's viral clip

As mentioned earlier, Kick's tweet featuring Cenat teasing his move to the platform drew plenty of attention. According to Twitter user @BrieWylde, the New Yorker was "in denial" about where he wanted to stream:

Another community member speculated that Cenat would join Kick after his Twitch contract expires:

Big D The Icedman @BigD_204 @KickStreaming @KaiCenat Maybe he’s just waiting for whatever Twitch Contract he has or if he did get one, to finish before he makes his move to Kick. 🤷‍♂️ @KickStreaming @KaiCenat Maybe he’s just waiting for whatever Twitch Contract he has or if he did get one, to finish before he makes his move to Kick. 🤷‍♂️

Several fans were amused to see the AMP-affiliated personality's announcement:

Here are some more relevant reactions:

Kai Cenat's potential move to Kick has been a hot topic of conversation for the past few months. Controversial content creator Adin Ross persuaded the former to finally switch to the Trainwreckstv-backed platform, claiming he was in a "toxic relationship" with Twitch.

