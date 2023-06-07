Is Alinity moving to Kick? Popular streamer reveals potential deal with the Trainwreckstv-backed platform

Colombian-Canadian Twitch streamer Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon has hinted at a potential move to Kick, a newly launched streaming platform. In a stream on June 6, Alinity revealed that she might be in talks with Kick about a potential deal. She has over 1.5 million followers on Twitch, but a switch would open up new revenue opportunities for the streamer.

While there is no confirmation, the streamer hinted that any potential deal would likely be non-exclusive, meaning fans would still see her stream from Twitch.

What did Alinity say about Kick? Streamer teases move to the new platform

Alinity's potential move to Kick would be a major coup for the platform. The Colombian streamer is one of Twitch's most popular female streamers, and her move would be a sign that Kick is serious about competing with other streaming platforms.

Although confirmation is still pending, she hinted:

"Am I going to Kick? I may or may not be in the process of getting a deal with Kick. Yes. But that's not the announcement I am making today."

Regarding whether she will still be streaming from Twitch (if a potential Kick deal is confirmed), she said:

"I would just be dual-streaming."

What did the community say?

The clip was quickly shared on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where it received over 100 comments within a short period of time.

Some commenters joked that Alinity would not have to worry about receiving any suspensions from Twitch, especially for any kind of suggestive dances. This was in reference to her recent ban from the platform for twerking on stream. Here are some of the top comments:

Some users also mentioned that certain streamers might be bluffing about moving to another platform to get a better deal from their current platform. One wrote:

In response, another user said:

It is important to note that Alinity and Trainwreckstv have a history of conflict. In 2018, she accused Tyler of making sexual advances towards her, which made her feel uncomfortable. In reference to this, one user wrote:

Why are streamers moving to Kick?

As mentioned previously, should Alinity decide to join Kick, she would join the ranks of Adin Ross, GMHikaru, BruceDropEmOff, and other notable streamers on the platform.

These streamers all moved to Kick for the same reason: Kick offers streamers more control over their revenue. For example, the platform allows streamers to keep 95% of their subscription revenue, while Twitch only offers 50%.

Moreover, Kick is known for its lenient moderation policies. This means that controversial streamers like Ice Poseidon and Adin have more leeway to engage in their activities without the risk of strict consequences or penalties.

Fans will have to patiently await further developments to see if the Colombian streamer indeed finalizes a deal with Kick.

