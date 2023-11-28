"That's mischaracterization" - xQc hits back at BruceDropEmOff's recent comments and drug use allegations

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has responded to Bruce "BruceDropEmOff's" recent contentious comments. On November 28, 2023, the latter chimed in on the drama surrounding Imane "Pokimane's" Myna Snacks and commented on Felix's opinions. The former went on to accuse the French-Canadian personality of using drugs like Adderall and cocaine, saying:

"xQc tried them and said they were s**t. 'I doubt they're worth their price.' Well, his heart is also f**king pounding off all the Adderall and cocaine that he does. So, it's just like, you know, taste buds go. You feel me? You can't really believe n***as that don't have their taste buds from how many drugs and pills they do. So, you really have to take that into account as well."

The 28-year-old was taken aback by BruceDropEmOff's remarks, claiming the streamer was "mischaracterizing" him. He added:

"Wait, that's not what I said. That's not what I said! That is not what I said at all. I didn't say that s**t. What the f**k happened? Is that what I said? That's mischaracterization! (The streamer hears the Adderall and cocaine comment) Haha, true. Guys, that's a short, chat."

"I think he's upset that I didn't side with him when he told Miz to kill himself" - xQc on BruceDropEmOff following the recent drug use accusations

During the same Twitch livestream, xQc's attention was drawn to viewers who were discussing what BruceDropEmOff said. The content creator responded with:

"Bro, why are you talking about what Bruce said? I really don't even care. I don't care about what Bruce said."

Felix speculated that the former One True King (OTK) member was upset with him because he did not support him during his massive feud with Matthew "Mizkif":

"I mean, I get where he's coming from. I think he's just upset that I didn't side with him when he told Miz to kill himself and s**t like that. And, I don't agree with that. It's something I don't agree with about anybody. It's something that I don't say and I don't agree with it because out of all things I believe in - out of all, like, my core beliefs, the one thing that I'm always very strong about is telling that to somebody."

xQc added:

"I believe that people can be saved and people can save themselves. And, I think that a permanent solution and violence, and s**t like that are never ever the option or the solution. Okay?"

