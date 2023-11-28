BruceDropEmOff brushes off xQc's review of Pokimane's cookies, says his taste buds are off because of all the drugs

Kick streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" went off on Felix "xQc," disregarding his review of Pokimane's controversial cookies while also claiming that Felix's taste buds were no good due to the drugs he does. Bruce has been quite irregular in his streaming schedule recently, and fans were not amused with his statements about his fellow streamer.

Imane "Pokimane" and her Myna Snacks have been in hot waters recently, with their first product, the Midnight Mini Cookies, becoming highly controversial due to the rebranding scandal and Imane's own reaction to the backlash. While popular creators and streamers have been calling her out, many have also reviewed the cookies, with xQc tasting them on his livestream a few days ago.

While he did not have nice things to say about the product, BruceDropEmOff appeared to completely disregard his opinion in a clip going viral on social media. Bruce can even be heard claiming that it's because xQc's taste buds have gone bad due to drug abuse:

"You can't really believe n***as that don't have their taste buds from how many drugs and pills that they do. You have to take that into account as well."

"Trying to regain relevance": Fans react as BruceDropEmOff appeared to be defending Pokimane in recent clip where he disses xQc

As is clear, Pokimane's cookies have been mired in controversy since they were launched about two weeks ago. Touted as a healthy snack company, the Midnight Mini Cookies had to face rebranding accusations after it was confirmed by the streamer that her company shared their manufacturer with another brand of a similar name. Imane also referred to a chatter as a "broke boy" after they criticized the pricing of the product. This ruffled a lot of feathers, adding to the negative responses.

Samples of the cookies seem to have reached many major streamers, such as Asmongold and xQc, both of whom have said that they are not as good as Oreos.

BruceDropEmOff, however, claimed that drug use had affected Felix's taste buds after someone from the audience brought up his review as a deciding factor on the cookies in general. Here is their interaction from the clip where BruceDropEmOff also accuses his fellow Kick streamer of using drugs like c*caine:

"xQc tried them and said they were sh*t. I doubt they are worth their price. Well, his heart is also f*cking pounding of off all the Adderall and the c*caine that he does. It's like, taste buds go, you feel me?"

His statement about the drug use and his seeming defense of Pokimane has not gone down well with many online. Here are a couple of reactions to the clip from X, formerly Twitter:

For some more context around the backlash that Pokimane has been facing due to her cookies, read out our in-depth exploration of the Myna Cookies controversy.