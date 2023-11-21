"Oreos are a lot better": Asmongold reviews Pokimane's Midnight Cookies, talks about how they taste on stream

Zack "Asmongold" recently revealed that he has tried Imane "Pokimane's" new Midnight Cookies. Myna Snacks, the Twitch star's company, has been mired in rebranding and pricing controversy, with many popular content creators such as MoistCr1TiKaL criticizing the brand and its founder's comments justifying the cost of its products.

In a livestream on his alternate Twitch account Zackrwarr, Asmongold revealed that he had been sent a bag of Midnight Cookies. The OTK co-founder then gave his opinion on their taste, saying they were not as good as Oreos:

"Okay, I tried the cookies yesterday. I did. Um, so I tried them and I had a bag. I think Oreas are a lot better. That's really what it comes down to."

"Hope Asmon can recover from this financial crisis": Fans poke fun at Asmongold's review of Pokimane's cookies

Asmongold is known for being outspoken, having called out individuals and game developers on social media for things that he disapproves of. The Pokimane cookie controversy is no exception, as the streamer has talked about the drama quite extensively.

After Pokimane called a critic of her product's pricing "broke boy," he was among the top content creators to criticize her, describing her reaction as insensitive.

The One True King co-founder has also been critical of Pokimane's apology after the scandal, telling his viewers that he doesn't think she was joking when she made the comment.

With the streaming industry as a whole buzzing about Myna Snacks, it is of little wonder that big names have been provided with samples of the product.

However, it appears Asmongold did not like the Midnight Cookies he received, stating that Oreos taste better. He did, however, say that he would gladly eat them if a bag of the cookies was lying around:

"Like, we can talk a lot about, you know, if they are good or not. I mean, they are okay, right? If I had a bag of the cookies in my immediate arm's reach, right? (Spreading his arms) This is the radius. If it was within this radius, the bag would be eaten, okay?"

Timestamp 0:09:14

The content creator seemed to avoid answering a question about the product's pricing. When one fan asked him if they were worth the cost, he said:

"But I do like Oreos more. 'Worth the price though?' I ate 'em for free. I mean, I am not dead, so there we go. Cookies review: I'm not dead, there we go."

Fan reactions

Here is how the viewers reacted to the review of Pokimane's cookies.

Fans poke fun at the review (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Here is a full rundown of the botched release of Myna Snacks for readers wondering why Pokimane has been receiving so much backlash for releasing cookies.