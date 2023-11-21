"Why she can't just say I was being an a*shole" - Asmongold claims Pokimane's contentious "broke boy" comment wasn't a joke

Zack "Asmongold" has shared his thoughts on Imane "Pokimane's" apology amid the Myna Snacks' pricing controversy. On November 20, 2023, Asmongold reviewed the Twitch star's recent tweet, in which she claimed that her contentious "broke boy" comment was meant to be a "joke." She also claimed that the remark was directed at "one rude chatter" instead of a "general statement" about her community.

According to Asmongold, Pokimane's statements were not made in jest, and she "meant it for real." The Texas native went on to say that the streamer "justified" her remarks during the livestream.

He elaborated:

"It doesn't logically make sense that you would tell a joke and then justify it. Because if you knew it was a joke, you wouldn't justify the joke, right? You wouldn't need to, like, make it logically consistent. It just doesn't make sense. I don't know why she can't just say, like, yeah, I was being an a*shole, and sorry. That's it! You know?"

Asmongold says Pokimane's apology was "toxic and condescending"

The discussion started at the 41-minute mark of the livestream when Asmongold reviewed Pokimane's apology. After reading the social media update, the MMORPG content creator said:

"I don't think it was a joke. I don't think she meant it as a joke. I don't. I think she meant it for real; just by what she said before and after. Like, you can say it was a joke. Sure, you can say that. Like, I don't think it was a f**king joke. It doesn't sound like a joke to me at all! Yeah, I mean, I don't know what to say."

Asmongold explained why he believed the OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder did not make the "broke boy" remark in jest:

"No, I'm just making my own decision. Because here's why I don't think it was a joke. It's because she said a lot of things before and after that - that reinforced what she thought. And, you can even see that. I watched this off-stream."

Timestamp: 00:41:05

The co-founder of One True King (OTK) then played Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL's" recently uploaded video titled Pokimane Situation is Horrible, during which Imane was heard saying:

"If you're a broke boy, just say so. If you want to pay $8 for Twitter Blue for some pixels, that's okay! That's fine! You spend your money how you want. I'll spend mine how I want. And everyone else will spend theirs how they want! That's the beauty."

Using the aforementioned comment as an example, Asmongold claimed that Pokimane "justified" her contentious statement. His attention was then drawn to a Twitch chatter, who wrote that the 27-year-old was being "toxic and condescending."

Asmongold's response was:

"'It is toxic and condescending.' It is! It absolutely is! 100%."

In addition to Asmongold, Kick streamer Adin Ross has also commented on Pokimane's response to the Myna Snacks controversy. According to him, the Los Angeles-based personality should not have apologized for making a joke. He also mentioned that her management likely pressured her into issuing a public apology.