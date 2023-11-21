"Her management made her write that s**t" - Adin Ross says Pokimane shouldn't have apologized amid Myna Snacks controversy

Kick streamer Adin Ross has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Twitch star Imane "Pokimane." For context, the latter made headlines on November 19, 2023, after responding to a critic who expressed dissatisfaction with the pricing of her cookie brand, Myna Snacks. Making a lighthearted remark, the Moroccan-Canadian personality said:

"It makes my brain go boom when people are like, 'Oh, my god! $28 for cookies?!' It's four bags. That's $7 a pack. I know math is hard when you're an idiot. But, if you're a broke boy, just say so."

Pokimane received a lot of backlash for her comments, with netizens labeling her "out of touch." She apologized on November 20, 2023, claiming that her "broke boy" remark was "100% intended to be a joke":

"While what I said was 100% intended to be a joke, I see why it came off as insensitive and I apologize for that. I also understand the current price of the cookies may be expensive for some, and promise we’ll continue to consider pricing to keep Myna as affordable as possible."

During a recent livestream, Adin Ross burst out laughing after reading Pokimane's apology. He claimed that the OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder's management likely pressured her into issuing a public statement:

"You don't have to apologize for making a joke! You don't have to - why are we apologizing for joking?! (The streamer bursts out laughing while reading Pokimane's tweet) Her talent agency - her management made her write that s**t! Get the f**k out of here, bro! Stop! Why would you apologize? Why?!"

Adin Ross also mentioned that he found Pokimane's joke amusing:

"Why apologize for making a joke? What's the point?! We know it was a joke. I knew it was a joke, that's why I laughed at it! It was funny."

"So much drama for cookies" - Fans react to Adin Ross' take on the Pokimane controversy

Drama Alert's tweet featuring Adin Ross' take on the Myna Snacks controversy has garnered significant traction. One netizen described the Kick streamer's response as a case of the pot calling the kettle black:

Another viewer believed that Adin Ross' opinion was "right":

X user @naomidaze18 weighed in on the streamer controversy, writing:

"So much drama for cookies..."

Here are some more fan reactions:

In another tweet posted on November 20, 2023, Pokimane clarified that the "broke boy" remark was directed towards "one rude chatter." She added that it was not meant to be a "general statement" directed at her community.