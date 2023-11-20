"Immense hatred towards women on the internet is unhinged" - Nadia defends Pokimane amid latter's "broke boy" controversy

Call of Duty: Warzone streamer Nadia has chimed in on the recent controversy surrounding Imane "Pokimane." For context, the latter landed in hot water for calling people "broke boys" for complaining about the pricing structure of her Vitamin D-fortified cookie brand - Myna Snacks. During a livestream on November 19, 2023, Pokimane said:

"I've got to say this one last time - it makes my brain go boom when people are like, 'Oh, my god! $28 for cookies?!' It's four bags. That's $7 a pack. I know math is hard when you're an idiot. But, if you're a broke boy, just say so."

Nadia took to X (formerly Twitter) on November 20, 2023, and wrote that netizens chose to "speak out" when a female decided to sell cookies. Throwing shade at Ragnesh "N3on" and Nico "Sneako," the 23-year-old tweeted:

"You guys have people like N3on, Jack, Sneako, who average thousands of viewers and do nothing but spread negativity and harass people in public, but when a girl sells cookies that's when y'all wanna speak out? The immense hatred towards women on the internet is unhinged."

In a follow-up social media update, Nadia claimed there is a "threshold on women." She elaborated:

"This is why there is a threshold on women. Yeah, it's easier for us to get publicity, but to reach the top is almost impossible. The standards upheld on us are so extreme. However, the men at the top can say/do anything without any repercussions."

"To call people broke in this economy says a lot about someone" - Fans react to Nadia's take on the Pokimane controversy

Twitch and Kick streamer Nadia's comments on the controversy 1/2 (Image via TheNadiaAmine/X)

Twitch and Kick streamer Nadia's comments on the controversy 2/2 (Image via TheNadiaAmine/X)

Nadia's take on the "broke boy" controversy has elicited over 2,200 reactions. According to Twitch streamer RPGesusgoingin, Pokimane's situation had "nothing to do with sexism":

Twitch streamer RPGesusgoingin's response to Nadia's tweet (Image via TheNadiaAmine/X)

One netizen believed that the Moroccan-Canadian personality "rebranded" an existing cookie brand on the market:

Netizen's comment, in which they claimed Pokimane "rebranded" an existing product (Image via TheNadiaAmine/X)

Twitch content creator Thejamplan commented that the personalities that Nadia mentioned in her tweet do get scrutinized. She also stated that netizens were "overreacting" to Myna Snacks' pricing structure:

Twitch streamer Thejamplan's response (Image via TheNadiaAmine/X)

X user @Jewelxo shared their thoughts on Pokimane's controversial remarks, writing:

"Everybody gets hate. It's all about how we handle that hate. I know tons of creators that can't stand the new-gen creators. Poki has every right to make cookies and price them how she wants, but that's not going to stop me from cracking jokes about her prices. And to call people broke in this economy says a lot about someone, but that’s just me."

X user @Jewelxo tweet (Image via TheNadiaAmine/X)

Here are some more pertinent comments:

The online community weighs in on Nadia's tweet (Image via TheNadiaAmine/X)

Expand Tweet

On November 20, 2023, Pokimane apologized after calling people "broke" for criticizing Myna Snacks' cost. She also stated that her company would consider the pricing structure to make the cookies "as affordable as possible."