"It does look kind of similar" - xQc responds to claims of Pokimane's snack being "rebranded" and "scam"

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has weighed in on the uproar surrounding Imane "Pokimane's" new food venture - Myna Snacks. For those unaware, on November 14, 2023, netizens on social media claimed that the Moroccan-Canadian personality's cookie brand was a "rebrand" of an already-available snack called Toatzy Midnight Mini Cookie.

X (formerly Twitter) user @FearedBuck posted images of the two food products and asked the community if Pokimane's Myna Snacks was a "scam." They wrote:

"Pokimane's new product is apparently just a rebranded 'Toatzy Midnight Mini Cookie,' which she sells for three times the price. The only difference between the cookies is vitamin D3. $28 vs $9.99 for 400g. Scam?"

During a livestream on November 15, 2023, xQc compared Myna Snacks with Toatzy Midnight Mini Cookie, and his first reaction was:

"Let me look. I mean... it does look kind of similar. Yeah. The f**k?"

xQc does a "third-party investigation" to determine if Pokimane's Myna Snacks is a "rebrand" of an already-available product

Felix had just begun his livestream on November 15, 2023, when Twitch chatters brought up the controversy surrounding Pokimane's food brand. He began browsing X and comparing Myna Snacks to Toatzy Midnight Mini Cookie to learn more about the situation.

After initially claiming that the two brands of cookies were identical, xQc decided to conduct a "third-party investigation" to determine the validity of netizens' claims. He said:

"Guys, I'm doing a third-party investigation. Hey, hold up! Everybody, back up! Guys, I am a third-party investigator. Okay? Guys, I don't usually like clicking on @FearedBuck's f**king Twitter s**t because it's usually click-bait and misinformation. If I was in Poki's shoes, I wouldn't want that to happen. Unless it's true."

Timestamp: 00:09:55

xQc then reviewed the "Nutrition Facts" for Myna Snacks and Toatzy Midnight Mini Cookie from @FearedBuck's tweet. While comparing the values, the former Overwatch pro remarked:

"Total fat - 9g (12%). Saturated fat - 3.5g (18%). Trans fat - 0g. Cholesterol - 0g. Sodium - 75g (3%). Carbohydrates - 14g (5%). Dietary Fiber - 2g. Total Sugars - 8g. Protein - 2g. What the f**k? Huh? Yo, I'm f**king confused! Wait, is it the same thing?"

xQc also asked his audience if Myna Snacks' nutritional facts being nearly identical to Toatzy Midnight Mini Cookie was "normal":

"Sometimes, chat, gamers - we get into these things, okay? And, we don't know s**t about the world. Okay? Is this normal or not? Guys, is this normal or not?"

Fans react to xQc's take

The YouTube comments section featured over 200 fans sharing their thoughts on xQc's take on the Pokimane controversy. Here's what they had to say:

Pokimane had not addressed the backlash surrounding her food brand at the time of writing. It remains to be seen what she has to say.