"Her fanbase and simps gonna buy them anyways" - Fans react as claims of Pokimane's cookies being "rebranded" go viral on X

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" took the internet by storm after announcing a new food company called Myna Snacks. As described by the Moroccan-Canadian personality, Myna Snacks features a collection of mini cookies made from "real, non-GMO ingredients." She also claimed that the snack was fortified with Vitamin D.
In an announcement post on X (formerly Twitter), the 27-year-old wrote:
"It's finally here! Introducing my new company: Myna Snacks! I could never find the perfect healthy snack that tasted good, so I made one for us! The Midnight Mini Cookies are made with real, non-GMO ingredients plus added Vitamin D."
While numerous fans were thrilled to see Pokimane enter the food industry, some netizens claimed that her product was a "rebrand" of an already-available snack. X user @FearedBuck compared Myna Snacks to Toatzy Midnight Mini Cookie, writing:
"Pokimane's new product is apparently just a rebranded 'Toatzy Midnight Mini Cookie,' which she sells for three times the price. The only difference between the cookies is vitamin D3. $28 vs $9.99 for 400g. Scam?"
The post has received significant traction on the Elon Musk-owned platform, with one community member saying:
"Oh, YK (you know), her fanbase and simps are gonna buy them anyways."
"This is how most influencer-owned product brands work" - Fans comment on claims of Pokimane's food product being a "rebrand"
As mentioned earlier, numerous fans have shared their thoughts on user @FearedBuck's aforementioned post about Pokimane. One viewer commented on the price of Myna Snacks, writing:
Another user claimed that the $28 price included four packs of the food product instead of just one:
X user @MADkurious cited the examples of Jimmy "MrBeast," Logan Paul, and Olajide "JJ," popularly known as "KSI," to explain how most influencer-owned brands work. They said:
"This is how most influencer-owned product brands work. Pokimane isn't baking the cookies any more than MrBeast is making the burgers or Logan Paul and KSI are making Prime."
Another community member stated that the Twitch streamer's product was not a "scam":
Drama Alert also shared the update, writing:
Here are some more fan reactions:
Pokimane is a renowned Twitch personality, boasting over nine million followers on her channel. She co-founded the popular streamer organization OfflineTV (OTV) in 2017 with William "Scarra," Chris Chen, and BasedYoona.