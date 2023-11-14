Twitch streamer Pokimane launches healthy snacks company named Myna Snacks

Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" has entered the food industry with her new company Myna Snacks. Imane is the latest creator to branch out from content creation and made the big announcement on her various social media channels today. In posts on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), the Canadian streamer put all speculation to rest and announced that her new healthy snack company had launched.

Pokimane is a veteran Twitch streamer and has a huge fanbase worldwide. Although she does not stream often anymore, tens of thousands continue to tune in to watch her play a variety of games with fellow creators. Taking to X, she introduced her new company as something that will offer snacks for those looking to grab a bite that is both healthy and tastes good.

She also explained that she had started the company after realizing that there was a shortage of snacks that were both healthy and tasty, and she listed the ingredients for one of the products:

"It's finally here!! Introducing my new company: Myna Snacks! I could never find the perfect healthy snack that tasted good, so I made one for us! The midnight mini cookies are made with real, non-GMO ingredients + added vitamin D."

"These are going to be so addicting": QuarterJade, CourageJD, and fans hype up Pokimane's new company Myna Snacks

As a hugely popular online personality, Pokimane is one of the most recognizable women in video games and boasts millions of followers. With over 9.4 million followers on Twitch, she has held the title of the most-followed female streamer for quite some time. The Legacy Award winner at the 2022 Streamer Awards seems to be looking to add another feather to her cap by starting her own snacking brand.

This is not the first time that a Twitch streamer and YouTuber has started a new company, and while some have been at the center of much controversy, others have been doing very well. For instance, KSI and Logan Paul's PRIME beverage brand has become highly popular across the world and recently celebrated selling their billionth bottle by hosting a Golden Prime contest in NYC and London.

Pokimane also revealed that her business partner Darcey has over two decades of knowledge of the snacks industry while sharing an infographic of the various sugar and calorie counters for Myna Snacks cookies.

As an ex-Offline TV member and co-founder, Pokimane is an integral part of the streamer culture on Twitch, and the launch of her Myna Snacks company has naturally attracted a lot of attention from fellow creators and fans. Here are some general reactions to her post on X, with popular streamers such as CourageJD and QuarterJade enthusiastically reacting to her post.

Even the official Twitch channel posted, noting how inspiring the streamer's career has been to her supporters.

While Myna Snacks may be geared towards more healthy snacks, MrBeast's Feastables is yet another snacking company that has gained international attention for its chocolate bars. Feastables even became the official sponsor of MrBeast's hometown NBA team last month.