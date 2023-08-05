QuarterJade vs. LilyPichu: Who is the more popular OfflineTV member of 2023?

Founded in 2017 thanks to the collaborative efforts of popular streamers and content creators William "Scarra," Imane "Pokimane," and Chris Chan, OfflineTV is one of the earliest online social entertainment groups to exist. At the time of its inception, OfflineTV featured only Scarra, Chris Chan, Based Yoona, and Pokimane.

This unique collective of creators established a presence on both Twitch and YouTube, with a shared living arrangement in a content house situated in the vibrant city of angles- Los Angeles, California.

By 2021 OfflineTV had welcomed a number of streamers and content creators, including current fan favorites such as LilyPichu, Disguised Toast, and Michael Reeves, to name a few, while a number of 'bad eggs' had been offloaded thanks to a number of controversies and contentious behavior.

While OfflineTV has swiftly gained prominence in the realm of online social entertainment, a number of new roster additions have been rising through the ranks to reach the upper echelons of the live-streaming industry since debuting in 2021.

Among three streamers that joined OfflineTV in 2021, QuarterJade, in particular, has grown exponentially to the point where she seems to be challenging Lilypichu for the most popular female member of OfflineTV.

Comparing stats to see who is the biggest female streamer on OfflineTV - LilyPichu or QuarterJade

LilyPichu

Lily "LilyPichu" is a renowned American internet personality who is celebrated for her multifaceted talents that span various domains. As a versatile artist, she excels in voice acting, singing, live streaming, and content creation on YouTube.

Among her impressive abilities, Lily is a skilled pianist who has showcased her musical prowess through numerous covers that she has shared in the past, both on live stream and on her YouTube channel.

Prior to July 7, 2022, Lily had been a Twitch-partnered streamer for over 10 years, where she would mostly stream League of Legends and interact with chat during her Just Chatting streams.

At the time, Lily had amassed an impressive tally of over 2.4 million followers on the Purple platform before she made the decision to switch to YouTube Gaming, where she currently has over 3.02 million subscribers.

2023 YouTube summary for LilyPichu. (Image via Playboard)

QuarterJade

Signed to OfflineTV in November of 2021, Jodi "QuarterJade" Lee is an American Twitch streamer and YouTuber who has been rapidly spreading her influence on the purple platform. The former professional Valorant Game Changer player has been streaming on Amazon's coveted streaming platform since October 5, 2017, and has amassed over 1.1M followers on Twitch.

Primarily a Valorant streamer, QuarterJade can be seen often participating in Just Chatting streams every time she is taking a break from her regular Valorant grind. Aside from being a full-time Twitch streamer, Jodi is also quite a popular YouTube boasting a subscriber count of over 800K subs across four different YouTube channels.

2023 viewership chart for QuarterJade (Image via TwitchTracker)

Verdict

Since the start of the year, LilyPichu has faced a downward trend regarding her subscriber count on YouTube Live. With a total of 206 live streams in 2023, Lily is averaging about 1.2K viewers per live stream as of this writing, with the highest concurrent viewer count reaching just below the 2.8K viewers mark, a long fall from what her Twitch statistics used to be.

2023 YouTube live viewer statistics for LilyPichu. (Image via Playboard)

On the other hand, QuarterJade has streamed for just 101 days while enjoying a growth of 110K followers within the past eight months. With a total stream time of 572 hours, Jodi achieved a peak viewership of 22,174 viewers and maintained an average of 5.5K viewers per live stream, contributing to over 3.16 million hours in terms of content watched.

Considering just the stats behind their respective live-streaming channels, it appears that QuarterJade is the more popular OfflineTV member beating out Lilypichu in every aspect. However, it is important to understand numbers should not be the only determining factor when it comes to declaring that someone is a better streamer.