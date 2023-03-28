"That's hype lfg": Social media reacts as Kyedae, QuarterJade, Sydeon, and others join Disguised Toast's Game Changers Valorant team

Disguised Toast's Women's Valorant Team for Game Changers has been announced and it features some big names from the streaming and esporting world including Kyedae, QuarterJade, Sydeon, and TrulyTenzin with TupperWarePlays as the in-game leader and Ruin as the coach. The team will be practicing all week as the Open Qualifiers start on April 4.

DSG @Disguised



players:

@QuarterJade

@kyedae

@Sydeon

@TrulyTenzin

(In-Game Leader)



coach:

@CoachRuin



They'll be streaming their scrims and practice throughout the week!



Open Qualifiers starts April 4th! Introducing the DSG Game Changers team!players: @tupperwareplays (In-Game Leader)coach:They'll be streaming their scrims and practice throughout the week!Open Qualifiers starts April 4th! Introducing the DSG Game Changers team!players:@QuarterJade @kyedae @Sydeon @TrulyTenzin @tupperwareplays (In-Game Leader)coach:@CoachRuin They'll be streaming their scrims and practice throughout the week!Open Qualifiers starts April 4th! https://t.co/ETXHZ1F95k

Disguised Toast is being hailed as somewhat of a pioneer as he is the first content creator and streamer to own two Valorant teams for both the men's and women's divisions in Riot's official league system.

The women's DSG (short for Disguised) team announcement has garnered a lot of reactions from the esporting community as streamers, players, and viewers celebrate the formation of a team that features popular names. Tarik Celik, the Valorant streamer for Sentinels, expressed his excitement by replying to the above tweet with this:

"That's hype lfg[Let's f*cking go]"

"Where is my paycheck?": Twitter banter between Kyedae, QuarterJade, and others as Disguised's Valorant Game Changers Team is announced

The Disguised Valorant Game Changers Team has signed a number of highly popular Twitch streamers belonging to different organizations. The lineup includes those who have already had a presence on the online gaming scene since Riot's tactical shooter came out almost three years ago.

It should be noted that Lydia "tupperware" Wilson is the only player on the DSG roster that has prior professional experience having popularly played for Immortals and Xset Purple. However, others are also quite proficient in the game despite not having official tournament experience.

QuarterJade and Sydeon are both core members of the OfflineTV content group and are proficient in Valorant, having streamed the game for hours on end on their respective channels. Twitch Tracker notes that QuarterJade and Sydeo both have over 1.2K hours of streaming time in Valorant on their streams, with the former currently in Immortal 1.

TrulyTenzin is also in Immortal 1 right now and Kyedae is perhaps the most popular streamer on the Disguised Game Changer roster, having won the Valorant Streamer of the Year award a few weeks ago at the Streamer Awards. In fact, QuarterJade was the runner-up in terms of votes as per the list revealed by QTCinderella.

Being streamers, the women have collaborated with each other for years and will be streaming scrim matches from now on as they are coached by Ruin. Having a friendly relationship with the owner Disguised Toast means there is an immense chance of banter, and Kyedae and QuarterJade both took to Twitter to ask about their wages the moment the official tweet went up.

Sydeon had asked whether the players would get a jersey:

Esporting personalities and streamers such as Flexinja, Masayoshi and Aria Saki have all expressed their admiration toward the team:

The VCT Game Changers are Riot's official championships for women and marginalized genders. With the overhauled system, the qualifiers will start in the first week of April, while the Game Changers North America Series 1 will kick off in the second week.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes