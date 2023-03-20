Disguised Toast claims there's a "verification system" for female gamers at VCT because of "sh**ty men in the past"

On March 20, Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" went live on his channel to play a variety of games with popular content creators. During the stream, he revealed plans to establish an all-female professional Valorant team as part of a new esports initiative. Disguised Toast also announced that his team would participate in the VCT (Valorant Champions Tour): Game Changers if they were accepted.

He then claimed that women were treated "differently" in gaming and that there was a "verification system" for female gamers at VCT. He elaborated:

"They actually have a verification system. Because unfortunately, there has been sh**ty men in the past that will literally say, 'Oh, yeah! I'm a woman.' And then they would play, and they would get found out, obviously, because anyone friends with them was like, 'Nah, man. He's just a dude.' So, they actually have a verification system in place now. So that's good."

"Game Changers has a lot of drama" - Disguised Toast talks about his all-women Valorant esports team

During the initial moments of his livestream, Disguised Toast revealed details about his upcoming all-female Valorant esports team, which was planning to compete at VCT: Game Changers.

After mentioning that he had officially registered his new team, the Twitch star explained why there was a separate league for female gamers. He claimed that women in gaming faced a "different set of challenges" than men:

"Because women traditionally, in gaming, faces a very different set of challenges, as men. Does that explain it? Now, if women were treated equally. Like, gender-wise, were treated equally in gaming, then yes, I would say that it doesn't make much sense to separate the league."

According to the former Facebook Gaming streamer, women were "treated very differently" in gaming:

"But, the fact is, women are treated very differently in gaming. So, a space where they are kind of, like, treated the same as everyone else, makes it feel like... a more comfortable space for them to participate in. And there is also nothing keeping from women in playing in the pro league."

Disguised Toast claimed that the professional esports scene was not as divided as the community believed. He then revealed that there was a "verification system" for women in VCT and explained why it existed.

He remarked that VCT: Game Changers was a competition with a "lot of drama." Regarding his all-female roster, Jeremy affirmed that he would release an official statement once his team was accepted into the league.

"Game Changers has a lot of drama. But yeah, I registered a team, and if accepted, you can see them participate on April 4. Once they get accepted, I'll make an announcement. But I need to make sure we're actually playing. Because it's like, they only allow 32 teams or something."

Fans react to Disguised Toast's clip

The YouTube comments section attracted quite a lot of traction as more than 50 community members reacted to the streamer's clip. Here's what they had to say:

Disguised Toast is a Twitch veteran who's been actively broadcasting on the platform since 2016. He has been making strides in the professional esports scene, and on January 9, Jeremy announced the creation of his Valorant team, DSG.

