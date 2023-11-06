KSI and Logan Paul announce $1,000,000 PRIME Gold Bottle contest in London and New York

With PRIME slated to sell its billionth bottle soon, co-founders Logan Paul and KSI have announced a $1,000,000 prize in the form of two solid gold bottles. Fans and supporters stand a chance to win one, with one of the bottles planned to be unveiled in London on November 10 (3 pm GMT), while the other will be up for grabs in New York City (11 am EST) on the very same day.

The clip was shared on PRIME's social media channels across websites, garnering millions of impressions from fans. As per the instructions, participants looking to bag a golden bottle will have one chance to guess a six-digit number. For the math enthusiasts out there, that means there's a one in 720 chance to get the correct answer.

As announced by KSI and Logan Paul, the golden bottles will be on display in bullet-proof glass for 48 hours. Therein lies the catch because if people fail to get the code right before time runs out, flame throwers designed by none other than popular tech and engineering YouTuber Mark Rober will melt the bottles, each costing about $500,000.

"Hype for this is going to be crazy": Fans react as KSI and Logan Paul announce million-dollar PRIME bottle contest

Considering how popular both online personalities are, coupled with how PRIME has become one of the most popular beverage companies in the world, the hype for the gold contest has naturally been immense. And since content-creator-led public events have a tendency to go wrong, such as the Kai Cenat and AMP giveaway earlier this year in New York, KSI cautioned fans to stay safe because of the impending chaos that might ensue at the contest locations:

"This will be absolute chaos. Please be safe lol."

Fans have the two business partners to thank for the PR strategy. PRIME has used some unconventional marketing in the past. A few months ago, a clip of KSI and Logan getting pelted with bottles at a press event went viral, only for the latter to come out and claim it was a publicity stunt. Fans had called them marketing geniuses then.

And it seems like the title has stuck, with the golden bottle contest eliciting similar responses. One X user wrote:

"These guys are marketing geniuses. The hype for this is going to be crazy."

PRIME has seen a massive increase in popularity around the world thanks to its internet-famous founders, who have been employing innovative ways to market the beverage to their audience. That said, the product is not devoid of scandal, with US government officials raising questions about its caffeine content in the past.