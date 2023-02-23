How has Prime Hydration become so successful? Understanding the origins of KSI and Logan Paul's venture

Prime Hydration has taken the world by storm as Logan Paul and KSI's energy drink venture has become one of the most popular hydration brands in the world after recently partnering with the UFC and their official launch in Australia.

The former-rivals-turned-business-partners and their incredibly high social media following is obviously a major reason for the brand's success, but it requires more than just that to keep going viral and stay relevant. Just a few months ago, clips of people fighting over limited stocks of the product in British stores went viral, a true testament to the drink's success.

With the brand finally being released in the land Down Under, let's trace the success story that is Prime Hydration.

Prime Hydration and energy drinks: Flavors and ingredients explored

As mentioned before, one of the reasons the collaborative effort between the boxing rivals has reached the height of popularity is because of the faces behind the brand. Logan Paul and KSI provide an international appeal to the drink, hailing from two different continents. This is further reflected in its two sports sponsorships, one as the energy drink partner for UFC and the other as Arsenal FC's hydration partner.

Moreover, their social media clout extends beyond their popular YouTube channels into the sporting world of boxing. Being industry giants who started and grew their careers out of creating viral content, the process of starting a successful business venture is essentially second nature to them. However, creating a successful product requires more than just a solid marketing team.

The ingredient and flavors that make a Prime drink

As far as energy drinks go, Prime has made a successful brand out of describing the drink as a "naturally flavored beverage" that has real coconut water. As of now, they sell three different types of products aimed at specific markets:

Hydration line

Hydration+ Stick

Energy line

As per the official website, the Hydration line of the product contains 10% coconut water, BCAAS (Branched-Chain Amino Acids), and electrolytes. The Stick product is a powdered version of the Hydration drink that can be dissolved in water to create an on-the-go drink. Finally, the Energy line has caffeine in it, in addition to electrolytes, giving it that extra oomph.

As for flavors, the Prime drinks, be it Hydration or Energy, come in a plethora of flavors to suit a wide variety of palates. Here's a list of all the flavors available on the brand's official website:

Orange Mango Lime Lemon Ice Pop Grape Blue Raspberry Tropical Punch Meta Moon Strawberry Watermelon

The UK price for a 12pk is £24.99, while the same set will cost you $29.99 in the US.

Prime made $250 million in retail sales last year

Nothing speaks of a company's success better than sales figures, and as per Logan Paul and KSI's recent interviews with Australian media, it appears that Prime has had quite a successful year. While speaking on the radio show Kyle and Jackie O, the duo revealed that their company had made around $250 million in retail sales since its inception back in January of 2022.

Additionally, Logan Paul mentioned that the sales figure for last month alone was $40 million, which means that the numbers are only going up!

