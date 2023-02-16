Logan Paul and KSI reveal Prime Hydration made $250 million in retail sales in a year

Prime Hydration co-owners KSI and Logan Paul have revealed that the company made about $250 million in retail sales in its first year alone.

The rivals-turned-business partners recently went to Australia to promote their energy drink brand and went on various talk shows. During an appearance on the radio show, Kyle and Jackie O, the pair talked about how much their company has earned in profits.

Paul said:

"In year one, we cleared $110 million in retail sales... Sorry, excuse me, $250 million in retail sales."

Kyle, one of the hosts, sarcastically noted how big the margin of mistake was:

"Oh sorry, that was a little mistake!"

As the rest started giggling, Paul elaborated that the $110 million sales figure was not for retail but something else:

"$110 million gross internally."

"In January, $45 million": Logan Paul, KSI discuss Prime Hydration's insane numbers on their visit to Australia

KSI and Logan Paul rose to YouTube fame well before meeting each other. Their initial rivalry is one of the most popular influencer boxing stories of all time. Having fought each other twice, their public clashes established that both were bitter rivals.

However, things changed early last year when both content creators announced that they were putting aside their differences to become partners in a new business: Prime Hydration.

Since its launch in January 2022, the brand has gone viral in America and the UK. Shopkeepers charged bottles at inflated prices as fans desperately tried to get the energy drink associated with their idols.

The company has come a long way since then, already becoming the hydration partner for Premier League team Arsenal and the official partner for UFC.

Speaking on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show, Paul revealed that Prime Hydration made over $40 million in sales last month:

"In January of this year, we did $45 million."

Jackie O was taken aback by the impressive figures and exclaimed:

"Only January?"

KSI and Logan Paul were in Australia to promote Prime Hydration as it officially launched in the country, and their fans gave them a royal welcome. Clips of them interacting with crowds at different venues have gone viral online.

An example is the clip above, where the content creators are seen interacting with fans outside the Today Show studios. Towards the end of the clip, KSI listed Melbourne, India, and South Africa as places the duo might visit next.

