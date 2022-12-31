Many fans of Logan Paul and KSI in the United Kingdom are getting their first chance to buy Prime Hydration, a sports drink launched by the popular YouTube duo. Although the drink has been readily available in the United States for the majority of 2022, Prime Hydration had very limited availability in the UK until today.

On Wednesday, the English branch of Aldi supermarkets announced on social media that it was stocking its stores with the sports drink in preparation for a Thursday release. This morning, those outlets quickly ran out of drinks as fans lined up in droves outside to get their hands on them.

The excitement surrounding the launch of KSI and Logan Paul's Prime Hydration in the UK quickly took over, with many outside observers left wondering what the hype is all about.

What is KSI and Logan Paul's Prime Hydration?

Popular YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul have quite a large audience split between them. The pair's main YouTube channels have a combined 42 million subscribers, as well as a large presence on other social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

The two content creators have since branched out into the world of sports, facing each other in a boxing match that set the internet ablaze in August 2018. They have both gone on to have successful careers in combat sports, as KSI has continued his boxing career while Logan Paul recently signed on to the WWE for multiple events.

The former opponents are now collaborating with Prime Hydration, a sports drink company they launched in January 2022. On January 9, Logan Paul uploaded a video onto his YouTube channel with a behind-the-scenes look at the launch of Prime Hydration. He also discussed his relationship with KSI, saying a collaborative effort such as this was only a matter of time. The YouTuber stated:

"In my eyes it was almost inevitable that we came together at one point, and I think we're at that intersection right now."

Prime Hydration is a sports drink challenging the likes of Gatorade and Powerade. It launched with five flavors, including Blue Raspberry, Grape, Lemon Lime, Orange, and Tropical Fruit. Prime has since launched new flavors, including Meta Moon, a sort of mystery-flavored drink. It is marketed as being a healthier and better-tasting sports drink than its competitors.

After initially launching only in the United States, plans to make the drink available in stores in the United Kingdom soon followed. The drink was available for online purchase, as well as limited availability at Arsenal F.C. games due to a sponsorship deal between the beverage brand and the football club.

Today, Prime Hydration was made available for purchase at Aldi supermarkets across the UK. Although a certain amount of hype was expected, considering the drink is made in collaboration with two of the largest influencers on the internet, few predicted what would take place this morning.

In a Black Friday-esque manner, Aldi stores quickly ran out of Prime beverages as fans lined up outside supermarkets across the UK, desperately trying to get ahold of the sports drink. Videos of shoppers scrambling to buy the product went viral on social media.

Although the hype for the launch of Prime Hydration in the UK is understandable to a certain extent, scenes of people tripping over each other to get their hands on a sports beverage were certainly bizarre.

