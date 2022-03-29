"Target acquired"- Logan Paul drops news of massive achievement

Logan Paul has hit yet another milestone with his hydration company Prime Hydration. The Prime Hydration Twitter account tweeted out their achievement of selling 10 million bottles:

"10 million bottles sold, but it’s time to to level up. Prime is making its way to all 2,000+ @Target locations now."

Paul then replied to the tweet saying:

"TARGET ACQUIRED"

Take a look at the tweet:

Paul launched his hydration drink alongside his former foe KSI. The Brit and the American went from boxing rivals to business partners and their business has been booming. Ever since Prime launched in January this year, the hype around it has not dropped. Fans seem to love the drink and can't get enough of it. For now, the drink is mainly available in the United States.

The British and European fans have been begging for Prime to hit the retail stores so they can get a taste of the beverage. With the pace at which the product is growing, it won't be too long before Prime Hydration is available worldwide. It will be interesting to see how KSI and Logan Paul further their business and see what Prime grows into.

KSI, Jake Paul, and Logan Paul are expected to make their boxing comebacks in the same month

Logan Paul joins Jake Paul and KSI in announcing a return to the ring. Paul himself did not directly announce his return to the ring. Ron Johnson, a promoter who has worked with the Paul brothers on numerous occasions, revealed that 'The Maverick' would be back in the ring around August. This comes after 'The Problem Child' revealed on social media that he will return in August.

Take a look at the video:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @JakePaul] Jake Paul back in the gym today: “August I’m back baby.”@JakePaul] Jake Paul back in the gym today: “August I’m back baby.”[🎥 @JakePaul] https://t.co/yRDv7Iad4O

KSI is also reportedly looking to make a comeback to the ring in the same month. His manager Mams Taylor indicated that 'The Nightmare' will likely be involved in an August event. Since there is no official confirmation from Paul or KSI, these rumors remain just rumors. It will be interesting to see if the pair decide to make a comeback to the ring after a long absence.

'The Maverick' previously fought in June last year against Floyd Mayweather. KSI, on the other hand, has not fought since his decision victory over Paul in 2019.

Edited by Allan Mathew

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see KSI and Logan Paul return to the ring? Yes No 0 votes so far