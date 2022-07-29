Logan Paul and KSI's energy drink company Prime Hydration have partnered with Arsenal Football Club

Logan Paul and KSI’s energy drink company, Prime Hydration, has been rapidly expanding in recent times. They have now partnered with one of the biggest football brands in the United Kingdom in Arsenal.

KSI, co-founder of Prime, tweeted:

“PRIME X ARSENAL This is honestly one of the greatest days of my life. A childhood dream. To be able to sponsor Arsenal with Prime and have it at the stadium for everyone to drink including the players!!! Feeling good about Arsenal this season too so I’m gassed.”

KSI is a famous Arsenal supporter and has shared his allegiance in his YouTube videos and social media accounts in the past. Joining up with Arsenal is also key in raising the profile of the brand and the energy drink itself.

Arsenal are historically one of the biggest football teams in England. The brand directory has listed Arsenal as the eighth biggest football club brand in the world. The same body has listed Arsenal as having a brand value of 800 million euros.

Arsenal are also one of the biggest teams in the Premier League, with 50 of their matches having drawn over 2 million views in the United Kingdom. As such, Paul and KSI will benefit from having more eyes on their product. The product would likely be in advertisements at the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal.

The chief commercial officer of Arsenal said:

“We are always looking to join forces with new, exciting and forward-thinking brands. PRIME falls comfortably into that category, with a product and founders at the forefront of modern culture.”

Logan Paul and KSI are both controversial figures

KSI and Logan Paul have both been involved in controversy in the past, and as such, the announcement has had a mixed response from fans.

In the past, Logan Paul filmed a dead body in a vlog in a Japanese forest. The forest is infamous for being an outpost where people commit suicide.

KSI was kicked out of the Eurogamer gaming convention in 2012 due to alleged sexual harassment.

Watch KSI speak out in a video he uploaded titled 'Reacting to sexual harassment':

