"Finally" - Logan Paul reacts to Prime Hydration having its first retailer in the UK

Logan Paul and KSI’s new energy drink company Prime has enjoyed an immensely successful start. The energy drink is set to hit the shelves of one of the biggest supermarket chains in the UK.

Asda will introduce Paul’s energy drink at its stores across the UK. The company thanked Asda for its support and revealed that all six flavors will be available in the United Kingdom. Logan Paul reacted to the news, saying “Finally.”

Logan Paul @LoganPaul DrinkPrime @PrimeHydrate



In a video of the launch, hundreds of fans can be seen in an Asda parking lot. Paul and KSI are addressing a score of people from an open-top bus.

Prime Hydrate has been made available for purchase in the UK since May 11. The energy drink company launched a UK website, wherein customers could purchase the drink. Due to exceptional demand, the drink is usually sold-out. Now, UK fans of KSI and Paul will be hoping that it will be easier to purchase the drink from a physical retailer.

The drink is also available at Target and Walmart in the United States.

Logan Paul has heavily marketed Prime Energy

Logan Paul has filmed a massive amount of content to promote his energy drink. In one video ‘The Maverick’ and KSI posed as employees to sell the drink at Walmart. The stunt was to celebrate the launch of Prime in 4,500 Walmart stores across the United States.

Paul also had Snoop Dogg sample the drink as part of his podcast. Snoop Dogg is seen praising the drink and asking Paul to send crates of the beverage his way.

The launch of the drink itself was a piece of clever marketing by Paul. He released a boxing-style poster that made it appear as if KSI and Paul would have another boxing bout. All that was revealed was that there would be an announcement at a certain time. The Instagram post was full of fans debating the outcome of a trilogy fight between the pair.

Instead, the pair announced the launch of Prime.

