“META MOON” - KSI and Logan Paul introduce a new addition to their Prime Hydration company

Co-owners Logan Paul and JJ "KSI" have taken to Twitter to announce their Prime Hydration brand's latest flavor, "Meta Moon." The drinks company was initially launched with five flavors: Tropical Punch, Lemon Lime, Orange, Grape, and Blue Raspberry. The company also released an Ice Pop flavor in May of this year.

The two social media influencers joined to form the Drinks company after years of being rivals, both in and out of the boxing ring. Speaking about their brand new addition to Prime's line-up, Logan Paul tweeted this:

“META MOON.”

A flavor so good, we can't even describe it. Take your hydration to the cosmos & try it yourself @PrimeHydrate

When will Meta Moon be released?

With the new flavor being teased by the company's website and co-owners social media, fans have been extremely hyped about the latest addition. According to Prime Hydration's official website, the new flavor, Meta Moon, is expected to be released on 14 September.

Although the previous flavors in the line-up were self-explanatory due to their prominent names on the bottles, the new title of the flavor does not give away what it is. The company's official Twitter page shared further pictures of the bottle captioned:

"META MOON. A flavour so good, we can’t even describe it. Take your hydration to the next level & try it yourself."

"META MOON. A flavour so good, we can't even describe it. Take your hydration to the next level & try it yourself."

Neither of the co-owners, Logan Paul and KSI, have given any indication or hint at the possible taste of Meta Moon. Since the bottle has a white colored label and cover, many have speculated that the flavor will be related to coconut and some fruit. The previous six flavors have all used coconut water as an ingredient, and it will be no surprise if the new edition includes the same.

WHO'S EXCITED TO STRUGGLE TO GET THIS FLAVOUR?

However, the mysterious nature of the marketing is possibly intentionally creating as much buildup around the product as possible.

Fans react to the new flavor

Fans flocked to the official Twitter page to share their reactions. Many have forwarded their grievances about making the drink available in their respective countries. Presently, Prime is not available outside the UK and US.

Hannah @Hannie198 @S4A181 @PrimeHydrate In Australia.. I want to try them so bad @S4A181 @PrimeHydrate In Australia.. I want to try them so bad

Kieran @Genie_93 @PrimeHydrate We need the original drinks stocked in the UK first before we get this @PrimeHydrate We need the original drinks stocked in the UK first before we get this 😂

Piggynator @Piggynatorgamin @PrimeHydrate Me who has yet to try one flavour of prime: @PrimeHydrate Me who has yet to try one flavour of prime: https://t.co/s9Pz6u8dzS

Was it a myth?

I'll never know. @KSI I am fairly confident now that even though I live in the UK I will go my entire life without ever even seeing a bottle of Prime in person and die with a tear in my eye knowing I never tried it.Was it a myth?I'll never know. @LoganPaul @PrimeHydrate @KSI I am fairly confident now that even though I live in the UK I will go my entire life without ever even seeing a bottle of Prime in person and die with a tear in my eye knowing I never tried it. Was it a myth? I'll never know. 😢

Ambro @SideWays408 @LoganPaul @PrimeHydrate @KSI You are going to release a Meta Moon flavor and not partner with Kid Cudi? The man on the moon? wow @LoganPaul @PrimeHydrate @KSI You are going to release a Meta Moon flavor and not partner with Kid Cudi? The man on the moon? wow

In August 2022, Logan Paul and KSI collaborated with Premier League club Arsenal to become their official hydrating drinks partner. JJ, a renowned Gunners fan, stated that it was a long "dream" of his own to partner with his favorite club. Pictures of the drink can be found during press conferences at the football club.

