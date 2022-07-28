"That's insane": Twitter showers praise on KSI and Logan Paul as Prime becomes Arsenal FC's hydration partner

Today, Arsenal FC revealed KSI and Logan Paul's business venture Prime Hydration as their official partner, sending YouTube and football fans into a frenzy. Having garnered tremendous plaudits and credibility throughout their careers, thousands of fans rushed to congratulate the duo on their monumental achievement.

Sponsoring a major football club in the Premier League is a magnificent opportunity, and the pair were ecstatic to share the news with their fans. This feat is even more impressive considering the company was announced only six months ago in January 2022.

Social media reacts as Logan Paul and KSI's Prime Hydration becomes an official Arsenal sponsor

KSI has been a massive fan of Arsenal football club and has been supporting them for years. His immersive admiration for the team has now blossomed into a business partnership, with Logan Paul also joining in the midst.

Before the advent of Prime, both he and Paul were frequently at odds with each other, with their boxing fights immortalized in the consciousness of YouTube and boxing fans.

DrinkPrime @PrimeHydrate 10 million bottles sold, but it’s time to to level up. Prime is making its way to all 2,000+ @Target locations now. 10 million bottles sold, but it’s time to to level up. Prime is making its way to all 2,000+ @Target locations now. https://t.co/yHWSTtveGO

However, the rivals put aside their differences and collaborated on building a brand new energy drink company from scratch. Over the months, Prime has achieved huge financial success and has taken the world by storm, giving competition to long-time players such as Gfuel.

Delighted by their joint-venture with Arsenal, KSI expressed his joy at being able to sponsor them in his tweet:

"This is honestly one of the greatest days of my life. A childhood dream. To be able to sponsor Arsenal with Prime and have it at the stadium for everyone to drink including the players!!! Feeling good about Arsenal this season too so I’m gassed."

Well-wishers and long-time friends flocked to his post to congratulate him on the big announcement:

Memeulous @Memeulous @KSI @Arsenal there is no chance arsenal don’t win the champions league this season @LoganPaul with the hydration and energising properties of Prime Hydrationthere is no chance arsenal don’t win the champions league this season @KSI @Arsenal @LoganPaul with the hydration and energising properties of Prime Hydration™ there is no chance arsenal don’t win the champions league this season

TommyT999 @TommyT999 @KSI @Arsenal @LoganPaul Amazing achievement to sponsor your club! I guess next up you'll be looking to own it after a little more world domination. @KSI @Arsenal @LoganPaul Amazing achievement to sponsor your club! I guess next up you'll be looking to own it after a little more world domination. 😉

Many appreciated the YouTubers' collaboration and newfound camaraderie as they transformed their tumultuous rivalry into an effective and successful business brand:

Troubled Tarantula @hptjharsh @KSI @Arsenal @LoganPaul I can never get over the fact you lads fought for each other's heads then came together to launch a disruptive brand which is now partnering with English Football Club(Fitneek's Club). Way to go lads .. @KSI @Arsenal @LoganPaul I can never get over the fact you lads fought for each other's heads then came together to launch a disruptive brand which is now partnering with English Football Club(Fitneek's Club). Way to go lads ..

MadViper @TheMadViper @KSI @Arsenal @LoganPaul Dude went from playing FIFA in his room to sponsoring his favourite team - actually an inspiration @KSI @Arsenal @LoganPaul Dude went from playing FIFA in his room to sponsoring his favourite team - actually an inspiration 👑

B @Buhleshibodze @LoganPaul @Arsenal @KSI Say what you want about em but these two are about to become the greatest young businessmen of our time @LoganPaul @Arsenal @KSI Say what you want about em but these two are about to become the greatest young businessmen of our time 🏆🏆

Benji.XRP @benji_xrp @LoganPaul @Arsenal @KSI KSI & Logan have grown not only as people but as entrepreneurs. Congrats boiis 🫶🏻 @LoganPaul @Arsenal @KSI KSI & Logan have grown not only as people but as entrepreneurs. Congrats boiis 🫶🏻

Even the official YouTube Twitter handle congratulated the duo who started their careers on the red platform years ago:

No Premier League news goes by without some light banter. Fans of rival clubs were quick to level several quips at Arsenal's current form:

Danny @DannyAaronsFUT @KSI @Arsenal @LoganPaul Not the first time we've witnessed a bottle at the Emirates @KSI @Arsenal @LoganPaul Not the first time we've witnessed a bottle at the Emirates

Shhh @DrakeMoneySoon @KSI @Arsenal @LoganPaul The Arsenal players when they are 5-0 down to city at half time but there is Prime waiting for them in the changing rooms @KSI @Arsenal @LoganPaul The Arsenal players when they are 5-0 down to city at half time but there is Prime waiting for them in the changing rooms https://t.co/U4EfmRo1ss

Sxavage @nduvho_phophi @LoganPaul @Arsenal Now prime will have to settle for being the fourth best energy drink in the game @KSI No. They've trapped LoganNow prime will have to settle for being the fourth best energy drink in the game @LoganPaul @Arsenal @KSI No. They've trapped Logan😂😂Now prime will have to settle for being the fourth best energy drink in the game

Many Arsenal fans have been hopeful for future success and wondered whether the sponsorship will help them win a few trophies:

With that being said, some fans jested about Paul's knowledge of the English football club. Leaning into his American heritage, many posted memes and jokes on Twitter:

anuel @footyanuel @LoganPaul @Arsenal @KSI Bro didn’t even know arsenal existed until he signed that contract @LoganPaul @Arsenal @KSI Bro didn’t even know arsenal existed until he signed that contract 😭

KSI and Logan Paul have achieved immense success with Prime and partnering with Arsenal is a testament to the brand's meteoric rise. Selling millions of bottles in their opening months. With that being said, Prime has become a highly coveted alternative to other stalwarts in the industry, with stocks disappearing moments after release.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far