"That's insane": Twitter showers praise on KSI and Logan Paul as Prime becomes Arsenal FC's hydration partner

Today, Arsenal FC revealed KSI and Logan Paul's business venture Prime Hydration as their official partner, sending YouTube and football fans into a frenzy. Having garnered tremendous plaudits and credibility throughout their careers, thousands of fans rushed to congratulate the duo on their monumental achievement.
Sponsoring a major football club in the Premier League is a magnificent opportunity, and the pair were ecstatic to share the news with their fans. This feat is even more impressive considering the company was announced only six months ago in January 2022.
Social media reacts as Logan Paul and KSI's Prime Hydration becomes an official Arsenal sponsor
KSI has been a massive fan of Arsenal football club and has been supporting them for years. His immersive admiration for the team has now blossomed into a business partnership, with Logan Paul also joining in the midst.
Before the advent of Prime, both he and Paul were frequently at odds with each other, with their boxing fights immortalized in the consciousness of YouTube and boxing fans.
However, the rivals put aside their differences and collaborated on building a brand new energy drink company from scratch. Over the months, Prime has achieved huge financial success and has taken the world by storm, giving competition to long-time players such as Gfuel.
Delighted by their joint-venture with Arsenal, KSI expressed his joy at being able to sponsor them in his tweet:
"This is honestly one of the greatest days of my life. A childhood dream. To be able to sponsor Arsenal with Prime and have it at the stadium for everyone to drink including the players!!! Feeling good about Arsenal this season too so I’m gassed."
Well-wishers and long-time friends flocked to his post to congratulate him on the big announcement:
Many appreciated the YouTubers' collaboration and newfound camaraderie as they transformed their tumultuous rivalry into an effective and successful business brand:
Even the official YouTube Twitter handle congratulated the duo who started their careers on the red platform years ago:
No Premier League news goes by without some light banter. Fans of rival clubs were quick to level several quips at Arsenal's current form:
Many Arsenal fans have been hopeful for future success and wondered whether the sponsorship will help them win a few trophies:
With that being said, some fans jested about Paul's knowledge of the English football club. Leaning into his American heritage, many posted memes and jokes on Twitter:
KSI and Logan Paul have achieved immense success with Prime and partnering with Arsenal is a testament to the brand's meteoric rise. Selling millions of bottles in their opening months. With that being said, Prime has become a highly coveted alternative to other stalwarts in the industry, with stocks disappearing moments after release.