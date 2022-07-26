“Think you need it more”: KSI responds to Jake Paul's sarcastic tweet on winning a $1,000 giveaway

Internet personalities Jake Paul and JJ "KSI" took to Twitter to engage in a battle of wits. For context, Jake had tweeted out a post promoting his boxing match with Hasim Rahman Jr, which included prize money for one lucky winner who liked and retweeted the post.
KSI retweeted it by ridiculing the Ohio-born YouTuber. Jake retorted by sarcastically announcing the British content creator as the winner. The duo then proceeded to exchange verbal blows with each other.
Upon being offered the prize money, KSI replied:
“Think you need it more.”
Jake Paul and KSI go back and forth in an online feud
Both Paul brothers were been longtime nemeses of the 29-year-old British YouTuber at one point. Although Logan Paul and KSI have squashed the beef between them off late, the younger Paul brother remains distant.
The London-native started things off after ridiculing the Twitter competition as a ploy to create hype for his upcoming fight. Jake had none of it, however, as he retorted by sarcastically offering JJ the giveaway prize.
The Sidemen member brought up the fact that Jake would need the money since his match is not a sold-out event. The 25-year-old boxer seemingly took it to heart as he responded:
He did not stop there, as he tweeted out a screenshot of a private chat, where he asked Logan Paul to give KSI, his business partner, $1k. In the text, he took a dig at the rapper's music career as well, posting:
KSI replied by saying that Jake does not respect the platform that made him.
The feud rolled over as Jake responded by mocking the Briton for boasting about being a YouTuber:
The feud is still ongoing at the moment, with JJ claiming that Jake has been unable to sell his fights even after solely focusing on it for the past few years. The boxer replied:
It remains to be seen whether JJ will respond to the latest tweet.
Fan reactions to the Jake Paul - KSI beef
Fans have shared their polarized opinions regarding the feud, with some suggesting that Jake is the bigger boxer for fighting a pro. However, JJ's fans have trolled the former by saying that his previous fights were against retired mixed martial artists.
Here are some of the comments:
Both personalities have boxing fights coming up, with Jake taking on Rahman Jr on August 6 and JJ taking on Alex Wassabi on August 27.