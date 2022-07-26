“Think you need it more”: KSI responds to Jake Paul's sarcastic tweet on winning a $1,000 giveaway

Internet personalities Jake Paul and JJ "KSI" took to Twitter to engage in a battle of wits. For context, Jake had tweeted out a post promoting his boxing match with Hasim Rahman Jr, which included prize money for one lucky winner who liked and retweeted the post.

KSI retweeted it by ridiculing the Ohio-born YouTuber. Jake retorted by sarcastically announcing the British content creator as the winner. The duo then proceeded to exchange verbal blows with each other.

Upon being offered the prize money, KSI replied:

“Think you need it more.”

ksi @KSI . Gotta pay people to attend your fight buddy, cos that place ain’t selling twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… Jake Paul @jakepaul thx for the retweet “KSI” you’ve won the $1000 contest! twitter.com/ksi/status/155… thx for the retweet “KSI” you’ve won the $1000 contest! twitter.com/ksi/status/155… Think you need it more. Gotta pay people to attend your fight buddy, cos that place ain’t selling Think you need it more 😂. Gotta pay people to attend your fight buddy, cos that place ain’t selling 💀 twitter.com/jakepaul/statu…

Jake Paul and KSI go back and forth in an online feud

Both Paul brothers were been longtime nemeses of the 29-year-old British YouTuber at one point. Although Logan Paul and KSI have squashed the beef between them off late, the younger Paul brother remains distant.

The London-native started things off after ridiculing the Twitter competition as a ploy to create hype for his upcoming fight. Jake had none of it, however, as he retorted by sarcastically offering JJ the giveaway prize.

The Sidemen member brought up the fact that Jake would need the money since his match is not a sold-out event. The 25-year-old boxer seemingly took it to heart as he responded:

Jake Paul @jakepaul ksi @KSI . Gotta pay people to attend your fight buddy, cos that place ain’t selling twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… Think you need it more. Gotta pay people to attend your fight buddy, cos that place ain’t selling Think you need it more 😂. Gotta pay people to attend your fight buddy, cos that place ain’t selling 💀 twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… I made $45 million last year while you made weekly YouTube videos. twitter.com/ksi/status/155… I made $45 million last year while you made weekly YouTube videos. twitter.com/ksi/status/155…

He did not stop there, as he tweeted out a screenshot of a private chat, where he asked Logan Paul to give KSI, his business partner, $1k. In the text, he took a dig at the rapper's music career as well, posting:

KSI replied by saying that Jake does not respect the platform that made him.

ksi @KSI



You didn’t care about the platform that made you who you are. Constantly denouncing it.



I never did. I’m happy to say I’m a YouTuber to this day because now I can do/be whatever I want.



I’m thinking long term my guy. You failed at this. Jake Paul @jakepaul I made $45 million last year while you made weekly YouTube videos. twitter.com/ksi/status/155… I made $45 million last year while you made weekly YouTube videos. twitter.com/ksi/status/155… Na you still don’t get it.You didn’t care about the platform that made you who you are. Constantly denouncing it.I never did. I’m happy to say I’m a YouTuber to this day because now I can do/be whatever I want.I’m thinking long term my guy. You failed at this. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… Na you still don’t get it.You didn’t care about the platform that made you who you are. Constantly denouncing it.I never did. I’m happy to say I’m a YouTuber to this day because now I can do/be whatever I want. I’m thinking long term my guy. You failed at this. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu…

The feud rolled over as Jake responded by mocking the Briton for boasting about being a YouTuber:

Jake Paul @jakepaul ” twitter.com/KSI/status/155… ksi @KSI



You didn’t care about the platform that made you who you are. Constantly denouncing it.



I never did. I’m happy to say I’m a YouTuber to this day because now I can do/be whatever I want.



I’m thinking long term my guy. You failed at this. Na you still don’t get it.You didn’t care about the platform that made you who you are. Constantly denouncing it.I never did. I’m happy to say I’m a YouTuber to this day because now I can do/be whatever I want.I’m thinking long term my guy. You failed at this. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… Na you still don’t get it.You didn’t care about the platform that made you who you are. Constantly denouncing it.I never did. I’m happy to say I’m a YouTuber to this day because now I can do/be whatever I want. I’m thinking long term my guy. You failed at this. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… imagine saying: “yes u made $45m but i’m a youtuber and i’m proud! imagine saying: “yes u made $45m but i’m a youtuber and i’m proud!😩😔” twitter.com/KSI/status/155…

Jake Paul @jakepaul ksi @KSI

Sidemen YouTube channels

Sides

XIX Vodka

Music/Tours

Prime hydration

Adidas

Misfits Boxing…



Think about it Jake. My YouTube channelsSidemen YouTube channelsSidesXIX VodkaMusic/ToursPrime hydrationAdidasMisfits Boxing…Think about it Jake. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… My YouTube channelsSidemen YouTube channelsSidesXIX VodkaMusic/ToursPrime hydrationAdidasMisfits Boxing…Think about it Jake. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… This dude is pushing 30 years old flexing his collection of YouTube channel’s 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/ksi/status/155… This dude is pushing 30 years old flexing his collection of YouTube channel’s 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/ksi/status/155…

The feud is still ongoing at the moment, with JJ claiming that Jake has been unable to sell his fights even after solely focusing on it for the past few years. The boxer replied:

Jake Paul @jakepaul ksi @KSI All your eggs in one basket. And still can’t sell out your fight. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… All your eggs in one basket. And still can’t sell out your fight. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… Out of respect for Alex I won’t expose you. But you know what’s going on. You know what you and your team have asked me to do to help sell your “fight”. You need me to build your hype. I advise your opponent. Let that sink in. twitter.com/ksi/status/155… Out of respect for Alex I won’t expose you. But you know what’s going on. You know what you and your team have asked me to do to help sell your “fight”. You need me to build your hype. I advise your opponent. Let that sink in. twitter.com/ksi/status/155…

It remains to be seen whether JJ will respond to the latest tweet.

Fan reactions to the Jake Paul - KSI beef

Fans have shared their polarized opinions regarding the feud, with some suggesting that Jake is the bigger boxer for fighting a pro. However, JJ's fans have trolled the former by saying that his previous fights were against retired mixed martial artists.

Here are some of the comments:

BarlundRoni @BarlundR @KSI So all that to make less than what Jake makes just in boxing? This isn’t the flex you think it is you are saying that look at all these businesses and streams of incomes that i got yet you are making more bread in just one lane @KSI So all that to make less than what Jake makes just in boxing? This isn’t the flex you think it is you are saying that look at all these businesses and streams of incomes that i got yet you are making more bread in just one lane

Mr.Champion @AJadedWarrior @jakepaul Coming off ko of the year???? Ah hell no. You knocked out a retired mma champion 40 year old dude. It was a good ko respect but of the year he'll no @jakepaul Coming off ko of the year???? Ah hell no. You knocked out a retired mma champion 40 year old dude. It was a good ko respect but of the year he'll no

Pro Cypher @ProCypher4 @KSI why is there so many haters on this guy lterally the best song that jake paul has made is everyday bro and ksi has alot of great songs like ksi is litteraly alot better than jake paul @KSI why is there so many haters on this guy lterally the best song that jake paul has made is everyday bro and ksi has alot of great songs like ksi is litteraly alot better than jake paul

Both personalities have boxing fights coming up, with Jake taking on Rahman Jr on August 6 and JJ taking on Alex Wassabi on August 27.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far