"Masterclass in marketing": Logan Paul reveals the recent Prime bottle "attack" on him and KSI was staged for publicity

Logan Paul has created a stir on social media after announcing that the recent incident where Prime bottles were thrown at him and KSI was, in reality, faked to generate publicity. The initial "attack" had gone viral, with fans and supporters sharing clips of the incident and expressing outrage at their favorite content creators getting pelted with bottles.

A 46-second clip uploaded on Twitter captioned "Another masterclass in marketing" has been hailed by fans as an achievement as the ruse worked, with a wide range of media outlets and social media personalities reacting to what they thought was Logan Paul and KSI being attacked by a crowd.

"The media had a field day with this one": Logan Paul explains how he and KSI set up fans throwing bottles at them during the launch of Prime in European countries

Logan Paul @LoganPaul Another masterclass in marketing Another masterclass in marketing 🚨 Another masterclass in marketing 🚨 https://t.co/h5OprBYTy9

Erstwhile boxing rivals KSI and Logan Paul surprised the world by resolving their differences and starting a hydration company called Prime. Since its launch in the US in January of 2022, the energy drink has attained worldwide fame, with major sports clubs such as Arsenal choosing it as their official hydration partner.

The duo was recently in Europe to launch the drinks in Spain, Germany, Denmark, and Norway, and it appears that in addition to the press tours and the usual PR, they opted for yet another method to create buzz around the product.

As Logan explains in the clip he shared, they came up with the idea of making fans throw bottles at them in a way that could create some drama online:

"Me and KSI launched Prime in Germany, Spain, Denmark and Norway The turnouts were amazing but we thought let's have a little fun with it. What would happen if our fans appear to be angry at us?"

And that's what they did, with many clips showing people throwing bottles at KSI and Logan Paul at the events going viral on social media.

george @StokeyyG2 Prime has been thrown at KSI & Logan Paul by fans in Copenhagen Prime has been thrown at KSI & Logan Paul by fans in Copenhagen 😭😭😭https://t.co/lF6vDD5mW1

The clip above even caught the eye of the controversial Andrew Tate, who replied with a clown face:

As mentioned by the older Paul brother, the marketing gimmick worked, with fans expressing sympathy while haters started trolling, increasing the event's visibility on social media:

"A lot of media pickup from the press and the haters... The media had a field day with this one, they thought they had us. You dummies forgot they're our fans and we asked them to do it."

Logan Paul's short clip even showed instances of the YouTubers asking people in the audience to throw their empty Prime bottles at them:

"Throw your empty bottle at us."

KSI, who was apparently the mastermind behind the plan, even said this at the time to the crowd:

"We need to make it look like you guys hate us."

Twitter Reactions to Logan Paul and KSI's Fake Prime bottle attack

As mentioned, fans have praised the move wholeheartedly, with one Twitter user calling it "guerrilla marketing." Here are some general reactions to the tweet:

The Scope De-Fi @ScopeDefi @LoganPaul @PrimeHydrate @KSI Folks need to understand, any kind of publicity, good or bad drives traffic. They were clowning Logan but, Prime was up at the same time @LoganPaul @PrimeHydrate @KSI Folks need to understand, any kind of publicity, good or bad drives traffic. They were clowning Logan but, Prime was up at the same time🔥

Prime has become a highly successful business venture for the two online personalities. As they mentioned during the Australian launch earlier this year, the company has made over $250 million in retail sales in its first year.

