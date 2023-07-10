Why is the FDA being asked to investigate PRIME, Logan Paul and KSI's energy drink brand?

The popular energy drink brand PRIME may be the subject of an investigation by the FDA, the US federal agency that regulates food and drugs, after a strongly worded letter from Senator Charles Schumer. The Majority Leader of the Senate has raised concerns about the caffeine content, which he thinks may be harmful to younger consumers.

PRIME has seen a meteoric rise in popularity since its release back in January 2022. The brainchild of YouTubers-turned-boxing rivals Logan Paul and KSI has seen not only commercial success, but has also became the hydration partner for famous footballing club Arsenal and also the UFC.

In his letter to the FDA, Schumer noted how much of a sensation the drink has become to the youth, and raised concerns about the mixed advertising of the two major products made by the company. While one is free of caffeine, the other is apparently chock-full of it, making it a health concern for those below 18.

The advertising of PRIME Hydration and caffeine energy drinks may invite an FDA investigation

The two different types of beverages made by Logan Paul and KSI's company are Hydration and Energy drinks. The main difference between them is that the former contains no caffeine, and is therefore safe to be consumed by children of all ages. The latter, however, is a different story. As noted by the pinned post on their Instagram page, the Energy drinks are 18+ only.

As per the letter released by the Associated Press, Schumer noted that parents buying beverages for their kids can easily mix up PRIME Hydration and Energy, and end up getting a drink that has about 200 mg of caffeine per can because of how similar the packaging is for the two. Some flavors also overlap, making it easier for people to mix up the two drinks.

Tom @tommyroworth46 @KSI @PrimeHydrate @LoganPaul @Sidemen My brother has finally collected all the bottles, and all of the cans. Prime Collection Completed @KSI @PrimeHydrate @LoganPaul @Sidemen My brother has finally collected all the bottles, and all of the cans. Prime Collection Completed ✅ https://t.co/AIbZMuyq7E

The amount of caffeine in a PRIME Energy drinks can is on the higher spectrum, even among other similar beverages. In comparison, it would require six cans of Coke to reach the 200 mg mark. Which, incidentally, is double the amount of caffeine in a Red Bull of similar size.

For context, the FDA's current guidelines indicate that adults should not ideally consume much more than 400 mg of the stimulant per day, which means two cans of PRIME and you are already at the limit. While there are no exact standards for children, the FDA noted that the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children and adolescent youths should not have any caffeine.

If Schumer's request is successful, the FDA will be investigating the way PRIME is marketed, and also its contents to make sure they are up to the standards.

