Logan Paul and KSI’s PRIME energy drink under fire for health safety concerns: FDA urged to take action

Logan Paul and KSI’s sports drink, PRIME, could be in trouble for alleged health safety concerns.

Over the past year, PRIME has been one of the fastest-growing sports drinks of all time, leading to partnership deals with the UFC and Arsenal. Unfortunately, not everyone is a fan of the YouTubers' brainchild.

Senator Charles Schumer has requested the FDA investigate PRIME. Schumer believes the sports drink’s advertising and marketing don’t clearly inform potential buyers of the amount of caffeine, which could be dangerous for children.

Schumer’s letter to the FDA featured this quote:

“One of the summer’s hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy—it’s a beverage.But buyer and parents beware because it’s a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets.”

Schumer also had this to say:

“This content and the claims made should be investigated, along with the ingredients and the caffeine content in the Prime energy drink.”

PRIME spokespeople responded to the accusations by reminding people that the label says the drink is not recommended for children under 18. Only time will tell if the FDA decides to take action.

Logan Paul wants to fight in UFC on undercard of Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg

Logan Paul has made a name for himself in the combat sports world with several boxing exhibitions and a professional wrestling career. Due to Paul’s relationship with Dana White and the UFC, he’s teased a future MMA fight, potentially in the Octagon.

During a recent episode of IMPAULSIVE, Paul had this to say about who and when he would want to make his UFC debut:

"I'll be honest, I pitched it internally. I pitched it to the execs that be... If Elon Musk and [Mark] Zuckerberg fight, I will do my UFC debut on the undercard for free. I'll fight for free for charity… Give me Paddy Pimblett. Give me Paddy the Baddy. In the off-season, that boy looks like a blimp, and he'll come up to my weight class and I'll wallop him."[7:00-9:00]

Until further notice, Logan Paul’s focus seems to be on the WWE and PRIME. The 28-year-old continues to earn respect from professional wrestling fans for his impressive performances, including a dangerous stunt at the latest Money In The Bank event.

