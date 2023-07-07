Logan Paul wants to fight controversial European fighter if he makes his UFC debut

Logan Paul mentioned he wants to fight a certain controversial fighter if he makes his UFC debut.

Paddy Pimblett is one of the biggest rising prospects in the world of mixed martial arts. Paddy The Baddy as he is fondly called by his fans holds a professional MMA record of 20 wins and three losses making him one of the best fighters in the world.

Despite his professional accolades, it seems like Logan Paul doesn't mind stepping in the ring with him. During a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast, Logan stated that if UFC are able to get Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk to step into the octagon, then he will fight on the undercard for free.

"I'm curious if Elon Musk and Zuck are fighting because that's what I'm interested in," Paul said. "I'll be honest, I pitched it internally. I pitched it to the execs that be... If Elon Musk and [Mark] Zuckerberg fight, I will do my UFC debut on the undercard for free. I'll fight for free for charity."

When asked who he wanted his opponent to be, Paul replied that he wants to fight Paddy Pimblett since Andrew Tate doesn't want to fight him.

"Anyone. You know who I want to fight actually, because that b**** a** Andrew Tate won't fight me? Give me Paddy Pimblett. Give me Paddy the Baddy. In the off-season, that boy looks like a blimp, and he'll come up to my weight class and I'll wallop him." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Logan Paul responded to his haters

Despite giving it his all every time he steps in the ring, Logan Paul finds himself on the receiving end of a negative reaction from the crowd. Even at Money in the Bank, the fans were booing him despite his incredible performance.

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, Paul addressed this by saying that the fans have no respect for what he does in the ring.

"These fans go so hard. They have no respect for what I do. I’m sacrificing my body out there. I jumped onto Damian Priest on a ladder, frog-splashed him, and bounced off this human like a trampoline. I felt his rib cage crush under the weight of my 60-inch box jump. They started chanting, ‘You still s*ck. You still s*ck,'" Paul said. [H/T - Fightful]

Paul is brave to even want to fight Paddy Pimblett. But given how popular these men are, it will be one of the most anticipated fights in recent history.

Do you want to see Logan Paul vs. Paddy Pimblett? Sound off in the comments section.

