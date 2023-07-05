Logan Paul reflects on fan insults; says they "have no respect for what I do”

At the 2023 Money in the Bank, Logan Paul participated in the men’s ladder match, having an opportunity to win the coveted briefcase. However, the YouTuber-turned-boxer/wrestler received poor reception in London throughout the match.

The only time The Maverick was cheered by the audience was when he got beaten down by all the others MITB competitors. WWE Superstars, including Butch, Damian Priest, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Ricochet, collectively smashed Paul in the opening segment of the match.

While looking back at Money in the Bank 2023, Logan Paul, on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, discussed his experience at the O2 Arena London. He shared that the crowd disrespected him despite putting himself through several scary spots, such as a frog splash on the ladder and a Spanish fly through the table.

"These fans go so hard. They have no respect for what I do. I’m sacrificing my body out there. I jumped onto Damian Priest on a ladder, frog-splashed him, and bounced off this human like a trampoline. I felt his rib cage crush under the weight of my 60-inch box jump. They started chanting, ‘You still s*ck. You still s*ck,'" Paul said. [H/T - Fightful]

Logan Paul took shots at Ricochet after WWE Money in the Bank

Although the Social Media Megastar failed to win the MITB, one of the interesting things he could almost pull off in London was a spot with former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet.

In the match’s closing moments, the two WWE Superstars botched a Spanish Fly move on the tables by the ringside. The dangerous landing on the table did cut open and left a scar on Logan Paul’s arm.

During the same interview, The Maverick noted that going through a perfect Spanish fly was impossible when he slipped to the bottom rope due to a botch. However, looking back at that moment, he realized that Ricochet would still perform the move irrespective of the blunder.

"I'm looking at him, I’m like, oh, this motherf*cker is still trying to send this sh*t. I’m not even ready. His feet aren’t even planted. Off the second rope, just hawks a backflip. I’m like, alright! Went crashing through the tables, scraped my shoulder, I hit my head on the thing. I’m fine, no concussions or anything but, it’s just a wild sport man. I don’t know what I’m doing," he added.

On the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, The One and Only has invited the Social Media Megastar to meet face-to-face, possibly building a feud up to SummerSlam 2023. It remains to be seen how the two WWE Superstars will settle the score in the ring.

