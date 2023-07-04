Create

34-year-old star calls out Logan Paul on next week's WWE RAW

Modified Jul 04, 2023 09:48 IST
Logan Paul has been invited to next week's WWE RAW.

WWE Superstar Ricochet has issued a challenge to Logan Paul following their in-ring and backstage brawl in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The 34-year-old dared the Maverick to meet him face-to-face on WWE RAW next Monday. The feud between Paul and Ricochet developed when both men first met at the Royal Rumble 2023, where they enjoyed a viral moment. The particular spot in question received much interest online and from unforeseen places.

This past weekend at Money in the Bank, the two would work their magic once more. However, this time around, Ricochet nailed Logan Paul with a Spanish Fly across two ringside tables.

Although neither man won the MITB briefcase, their feud continued backstage in a video that aired on Monday Night RAW. Ricochet is expected to battle The Maverick for the upcoming 2023 SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Ricochet issued a challenge, will @LoganPaul respond? 👀@KingRicochet#WWERaw https://t.co/rkzhr3GBd5

The two WWE Superstars have been involved twice in an intense high-flying spot but never in a singles match. It remains to be seen if The YouTuber responds to the 34-year-old’s challenge.

Do you want to see Logan Paul vs. Ricochet at the Biggest Party of the Summer this year? Sound off in the comments section below.

