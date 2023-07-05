"He blew the f*cking match for me" - Logan Paul fires shot at 34-year-old following WWE Money in the Bank

While Logan Paul may have come up short of winning the Money in the Bank contract, the internet megastar sparked a feud with WWE's One and Only, Ricochet. The two botched a Spanish Fly attempt onto a pair of tables at the UK event.

Speaking about the incident on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul detailed how Ricochet called an audible to pull off the spot despite the two not being fully prepared for it. The Maverick called it a "dangerous landing," albeit this time, he walked away from it "relatively unscathed."

According to Paul, he didn't believe it was possible after he slipped down all the way to the bottom rope. However, on the spot, he realized that Ricochet was going for it anyway:

"I’m looking at him, I’m like, oh, this motherf*cker is still trying to send this sh*t. I’m not even ready. His feet aren’t even planted. Off the second rope, just hawks a backflip. I’m like, alright! Went crashing through the tables, scraped my shoulder, I hit my head on the thing. I’m fine, no concussions or anything but, it’s just a wild sport man. I don’t know what I’m doing."

The Maverick further commented about the 34-year-old WWE star being "unprofessional."

"I’m gonna be honest. He blew the f*cking match for me. That’s why we got into it backstage. I got into a little tussle with him. I felt like he was a little unprofessional," Paul said. [H/T: Fightful]

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



However the spot didn't go as smooth as planned, which is why WWE decided to film a backstage brawl.



- per The Ricochet/Logan Paul Spanish Fly table spot at #MITB was supposed to be the “viral moment” and lead to a match between the two.However the spot didn't go as smooth as planned, which is why WWE decided to film a backstage brawl.- per @davemeltzerWON The Ricochet/Logan Paul Spanish Fly table spot at #MITB was supposed to be the “viral moment” and lead to a match between the two.However the spot didn't go as smooth as planned, which is why WWE decided to film a backstage brawl.- per @davemeltzerWON https://t.co/uQJevUPRou

Ricochet has invited Logan Paul for a face-to-face next week on WWE RAW, where the company could add a major match between the two for the next premium live event.

Ricochet and Logan Paul could face each other at WWE SummerSlam

The former Intercontinental Champion recently spoke about how he does not get opportunities the same way AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins do in WWE. Speaking with Mark Andrews on the My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast, The One and Only said:

"Ricochet, he kind of gets a reset every time he comes out. So whether he lost in five minutes last week, people don’t really remember, because when he comes out, they just know they’re about to see something cool and so I think that’s like a good and bad thing for Ricochet because I don’t really get the opportunity, like for example, like a Seth (Rollins) or an A.J. (Styles) or someone, a Cody (Rhodes) or someone." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse It looks like Logan Paul vs. Ricochet is being set up for Summerslam.



Two human highlight reels that will do crazy stuff in the ring. I'm excited. It looks like Logan Paul vs. Ricochet is being set up for Summerslam.Two human highlight reels that will do crazy stuff in the ring. I'm excited. https://t.co/iO7bFOkwPT

With Ricochet vs. Logan Paul potentially being lined up for SummerSlam, it could be The One and Only's biggest chance yet to become a top superstar in the company.

Meanwhile, The Maverick got engaged to Nina Agdal. You can read some of the thoughts from the WWE Universe about the news here.

Should Ricochet and Logan Paul wrestle at The Biggest Party of the Summer? Who should go over? Share your thoughts on the feud and winner in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes