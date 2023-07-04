"Should be one hell of a wedding", "They are a great couple" - WWE Universe react to Logan Paul and Nina Agdal's engagement news

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal have gotten engaged following WWE Money in the Bank.

Paul was seen competing in the Men's ladder match on the show, where he notably took a Spanish Fly from Ricochet onto two tables. Despite the insane bumps, the internet star is healthy and, per a report by TMZ, popped the question to his girlfriend Nina at Italy's Lake Como.

Sportskeeda wishes Logan Paul good health and offers major congratulations to the pair, as does the WWE Universe. Check out some reactions from fans below:

Steve @FLoridaGolfer66 @Fightful With all the scam money he kept should be one hell of a wedding @Fightful With all the scam money he kept should be one hell of a wedding 😂

El Goat 🐐 @uhhEnzo @Fightful The disgusting hate in these replies is sickening especially when you all don’t even know anything about them. They are a great couple and congrats to them. @Fightful The disgusting hate in these replies is sickening especially when you all don’t even know anything about them. They are a great couple and congrats to them.

Logan Paul was reportedly set to begin a program with Grayson Waller for SummerSlam, but after what transpired at WWE Money in the Bank, it seems the Aussie could be going in a different direction.

Meanwhile, The Maverick and LA Knight's interactions in the buildup to the bout have gotten fans intrigued about a feud between the two. It remains to be seen how the 28-year-old will be used as we head toward The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Logan Paul has respect for a potential future WWE opponent

Bad Bunny's WrestleMania 39 appearance ignited a feud between the Puerto Rican rapper and his longtime friend Damian Priest. The two tore the house down at Backlash in a San Juan Street Fight.

Speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul compared himself to Bad Bunny before stating that the latter has "no business being as good as he is," crediting the rapper's grit:

"This is what I say to people who are trying to compare me and Bad Bunny in WWE. I wrestled in high school. I did sports and athletics. I am a YouTuber, but I'm an athlete. I was an athlete first," Paul said. "I didn't box before, but I wrestled. I can still surprise people because I'm a YouTuber first, but I was an athlete first. Bunny is a musician, dude. He has no business being as good as he is. He comes in there, and he crushes it." [H/T: Wrestlezone]

There is a large section among the fanbase that would like to see Logan Paul face Bad Bunny down the line. The internet star's big spots at Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank with Ricochet have also built interest in a future showdown.

Logan Paul could return to WWE TV soon for the buildup of his match at SummerSlam, as the company may want to use the internet star for its biggest event this summer.

