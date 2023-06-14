"He comes in there, and he crushes it" - Logan Paul on 29-year-old WWE Superstar following recent standout performance

Logan Paul has managed to silence his naysayers thanks to his impeccable in-ring performances, but the WWE star is still one of the most despised personalities in the business.

On the contrary, his contemporary, Bad Bunny, is almost unanimously favored among the masses. The Puerto Rican rapper's match against Bad Bunny last month at Backlash is regarded as a contender for Match of the Year.

Some compare the two owing to their part-time and celebrity status. On a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul and reggaeton artist Nicky Jam discussed Bad Bunny.

While Nicky Jam called Bunny a "smart-a** motherf*cker," the influencer had a few words of his own:

"This is what I say to people who are trying to compare me and Bad Bunny in WWE. I wrestled in high school. I did sports and athletics. I am a YouTuber, but I'm an athlete. I was an athlete first," Paul said. "I didn't box before, but I wrestled. I can still surprise people because I'm a YouTuber first, but I was an athlete first. Bunny is a musician, dude. He has no business being as good as he is. He comes in there, and he crushes it." [H/T: Wrestlezone]

WWE SmackDown star wants to face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40

While The Maverick is scheduled to return to WWE next week on Monday Night RAW, not long ago, a SmackDown star expressed interest in facing the former at next year's Show of Shows.

Grayson Waller recently made his debut to the blue brand following the draft. He has not yet stepped into the ring for a match, but The Grayson Waller Effect has been as entertaining as ever.

When asked about potential opponents he'd like to face in the future; the brash Aussie had this to say:

"When I think of WrestleMania, I think of like star power, eyes, camera clicks. Can you imagine Grayson Waller and Logan Paul? Now, I don’t know if we are against each other, or maybe we are on the same side, but I think that is a match that needs to happen. Logan is very good at what he does, but I would love to expose him on the grandest stage." [H/T: PWMania]

Grayson Waller is everything in a cocky heel that we want.It’s like enjoying Logan Paul’s work without, you know… enjoying Logan Paul. https://t.co/TJ2IAcTelc

Fans can't stand the idea that Logan Paul could potentially win this year's Money in the Bank over LA Knight. The latter has been a heavy favorite months before WWE began the buildup to the UK show itself. Read more here.

