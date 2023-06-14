"IT'S WHAT'S BEST FOR BUSINESS" - WWE fans outraged at the idea of surprising name winning Money in the Bank this year over LA Knight

Way before WWE began the buildup to this year's Money in the Bank, fans were clamoring for LA Knight to win the briefcase. During the SmackDown star's qualifying match, the crowd was audibly cheering for the heel over babyface Montez Ford.

While it seems the 40-year-old legitimately has a shot at becoming Mr. Money in the Bank this year, there are some other names that could steal the win. Damian Priest stands out as a credible superstar worthy of the contract after the Judgment Day star's excellent performances in recent times.

However, it is the possible addition of Logan Paul that has left fans wondering whether the internet star could walk out of The O2 Center as this year's Money in the Bank winner.

While a section of the fanbase finds the resumption of Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins following their WrestleMania 39 one-off intriguing, the vast majority simply cannot get over the idea of LA Knight getting screwed over in favor of The Maverick.

We have collected some thoughts from the WWE Universe regarding Logan Paul's return next week on Monday Night RAW and his potential entry in the ladder match. You can check them out below:

TFrancs @tfrancss @ViperReports @NewsXero not sure how i feel about it. having logan carrying around a briefcase would definitely bring eyeballs to wwe but i feel like LA Knight deserves this more due to his bad booking & still has gotten himself over with the crowd organically @ViperReports @NewsXero not sure how i feel about it. having logan carrying around a briefcase would definitely bring eyeballs to wwe but i feel like LA Knight deserves this more due to his bad booking & still has gotten himself over with the crowd organically

darkness01 @darkness040601 @ViperReports I’m all for Logan winning MITB , ITS WHATS BEST FOR BUSINESS @ViperReports I’m all for Logan winning MITB , ITS WHATS BEST FOR BUSINESS https://t.co/ovm9cl5DT8

The creative team could even book a program between Logan Paul and LA Knight. WWE has worked around past winners putting the briefcase on the line and losing it – Mr. Kennedy and Otis in 2007 and 2020, respectively, being examples.

It is also possible that Logan Paul answers Rollins' open challenge. WWE can go in many directions, including not announcing The Maverick until the last minute before the match begins. The Miz was added in 2012 in a similar fashion. Brock Lesnar interrupted in the closing moments of the 2019 edition as well.

Current WWE titleholder wants to "humble" Logan Paul

Last year, Austin Theory surprised the wrestling world when he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on then-United States Champion Seth Rollins. This year could follow a similar pattern, as LA Knight mentioned that the options he has include Gunther, Theory, Seth Rollins, or even Roman Reigns.

Meanwhile, The Ring General recently spoke on My Love Letter To Wrestling about Logan Paul. The Intercontinental Champion revealed his original intentions when the two were in the ring together at the Royal Rumble in January.

He also agreed that the internet star needs to be "humbled" when the co-hosts brought it up. While a lot of fans feel Paul does not deserve a world title run just yet, the influencer could work a program with Gunther in the not-too-distant future.

HopeForNothing @hoood_i @reigns_era A very odd choice but Logan Paul. The story writes itself, the ring general, whose whole goal is to make the sport better, is challenged by a part-time influencer. Gunther is more than capable of leading Logan in a match @reigns_era A very odd choice but Logan Paul. The story writes itself, the ring general, whose whole goal is to make the sport better, is challenged by a part-time influencer. Gunther is more than capable of leading Logan in a match https://t.co/Pe6cVTLih1

You can read more about LA Knight's thoughts as to why the WWE Universe almost unanimously cheers for him here.

What are your thoughts on Logan Paul being added and potentially winning the Money in the Bank contract? Should it be LA Knight or somebody else? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes