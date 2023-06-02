Current WWE champion believes Logan Paul should be humbled, reacts to possibly facing The Paul Brothers

Logan Paul was last seen on WWE TV wrestling now-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. He was present in the men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, a bout which saw Intercontinental Champion Gunther steal the show.

The Austrian has not faced Paul one-on-one in WWE yet, but most recently revealed that he wanted to "jump" the internet star at the Rumble. The 28-year-old has had an exceptional rookie year in the global juggernaut promotion.

Speaking on My Love Letter To Wrestling, Gunther was asked about potential challengers, including The American Nightmare, Brock Lesnar, and even Imperium facing off against The Paul Brothers.

The Ring General recalled what he originally had in mind for Logan Paul during the Rumble match:

"Actually, in the Rumble, there was one moment where I was like, 'When that guy comes in, I gotta jump him.' But I didn't know what would go down that whole time. So when he comes to the ring, does whatever, he stands there still for five seconds, it was like, 'He's not gonna do anything,' so I just walked over."

When the hosts claimed that Gunther should "humble" Logan Paul, the Intercontinental Champion agreed:

"Right? Come on," Gunther responded. [38:36 - 39:03]

Gunther vs. Logan Paul could be a solid contest, should it happen. The Maverick was constantly showing up on the red brand this year, so it would make sense for him to go after the Intercontinental Championship in the coming months.

Gunther hopes to wrestle WWE icon Brock Lesnar in the United Kingdom

Speaking of the Royal Rumble 2023, Gunther and Brock Lesnar's brief interaction got fans salivating at a potential one-on-one bout between the two.

When asked whether the contest could happen as soon as WWE's next UK show, The Ring General stated that he hopes the higher-ups would book it in Europe. He even explained why it'd be best for the first-time-ever clash to take place in England:

"When that happened, I was like, compared to the US, especially in England, people understand competition. They tend to look at the match and take it as a competition and then emotionally react to it, rather than expecting the fireworks right away," said Gunther.

