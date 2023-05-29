"Brock is the best choice" - Fans debate on who will step up to 35-year-old WWE Superstar at SummerSlam

An argument can be made that despite Roman Reigns' 1,000-day run as Universal Champion, there is another WWE Superstar that stands out for the latter giving fair shots to his opponents. In that case, one can deem Gunther as the most dominant champion in the global juggernaut promotion today. Henceforth, the fans want The Ring General to enter a proper feud now.

The Austrian megastar's rivalry with Sheamus was the only storyline that lasted for a couple of months, all the way till WrestleMania 39, with two five-star matches under their belt.

Fresh off victories in their respective contests at Night of Champions, Brock Lesnar and Gunther are now seemingly free to move on.

Unless, of course, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes returns with a vengeance for a rubber match against The Beast Incarnate. The final chapter of their supposed trilogy could very well happen at WWE SummerSlam in August 2023.

When asked who will be Gunther's next challenger now that he has put Mustafa Ali in the rearview mirror, fans responded with a plethora of names. You can check out some of them below, beginning with none other than the 10-time WWE World Champion himself:

Many believe that Matt Riddle could be next in line, while Drew McIntyre vs. Gunther is still a dream match WWE has not explored. The marquee bout could even steal the show in Detroit if added to the card.

Meanwhile, others believe Chad Gable and Johnny Gargano are more than deserving of the opportunity:

Ilja Dragunov, with whom Gunther has had a deeply personal rivalry in the past, was a name thrown into the mix several times. The two stars could break the internet if Triple H and the creative team look to kickstart a main roster program.

Another NXT-call-up fans want to see is Bron Breakker. A bout against the 35-year-old RAW Superstar could be a solid outing for Breakker's main roster introduction.

Ilja Dragunov is reportedly set to join Imperium on WWE's main roster

How the creative team brings in the NXT star as a new member of Imperium is going to be an intriguing story, considering his history with Gunther.

Nevertheless, it has been months since the report came to light. It is still seemingly a definitive plan, as it once again resurfaced a little over a week ago. Will Ilja Dragunov ultimately end another long title reign of The Ring General? Only time will tell.

For those unaware, on April 2019, the 29-year-old captured the NXT United Kingdom Championship by dethroning Gunther, whose title run in the process ended at 870 days.

Who do you think should step up to face Gunther next for a lengthy feud? Sound off in the comments section below.

