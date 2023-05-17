29-year-old WWE Superstar set to join current champion's faction - Reports

WWE Superstar Ilja Dragunov is reportedly set to join Imperium in the future.

Imperium has been a dominant faction in NXT ever since its inception. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci have dominated the tag division, while their leader Gunther has dominated the singles division. The group's dominance continued on the main roster as The Ring General quickly captured the Intercontinental Championship. Since then, he has enjoyed a historic title reign with classic matches.

Apart from the trio, Alexander Wolfe was also part of the group during its initial days but was later kicked out. Since then, it has been a three-member faction. However, they may be set to get a fourth member soon.

An earlier report claimed that Ilja Dragunov could join Imperium in the future. Now Xero News is also noting that former NXT UK Champion could be set to join the stable. However, there isn't any confirmation from either party.

Dragunov is still part of the NXT roster, while Imperium was moved to RAW as part of the WWE Draft. Hence, it might take some time before Ilja joins Gunther's faction.

What's next for WWE Superstar Gunther?

This past week on RAW, a battle royal took place to determine who would be next in line to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Surprisingly, Mustafa Ali picked up the win.

The Ring General will defend his title against Ali at the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

Gunther has been undefeated in singles competition since joining the main roster. Therefore, it will be an uphill task for Mustafa Ali to dethrone the Ring General at Night of Champions.

