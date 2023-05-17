WWE could make a major change to popular faction - Reports

WWE has several top factions on the current roster, most of which are incredibly popular and over with the fans. Triple H has done a great job of integrating multiple stables in the product, and he could be adding Ilja Dragunov to Imperium.

Imperium is one of the best groups in WWE at the moment. It is a Europe-based stable comprising of Gunther of Austria, Ludwig Kaiser of Germany, and Giovanni Vinci of Italy.

A recent report from Boozer666 via WrestlingNews has stated that the Stamford-based company could soon add Gunther's former rival Ilja Dragunov to the group. The Russian star is one of the most storied opponents in the Ring General's career. The two had two sensational title matches in 2020 and 2021.

Their first match came in 2020 at WWE NXT UK in London for the NXT United Kingdom Championship. The current Intercontinental Champion retained the title in one of the most hard-hitting matches in the company's history. Their rematch at NXT TakeOver 36 was just as good, with Dragunov picking up the win.

A reunion on the main roster will be an interesting move considering Ilja Dragunov's history with the group and especially with Gunther.

Gunther will face Mustafa Ali at WWE Night of Champions 2023

The WWE Intercontinental Championship has regained a lot of its former prestige ever since Gunther held the title. He has been the champion for a long time and looks unlikely to be defeated anytime soon.

On the most recent edition of RAW, The Ring General arrived alongside Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci to witness a Battle Royale. The multi-man match was held to determine the next contender for the Intercontinental Championship inside the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions.

The final three contestants were Ricochet, Bronson Reed, and Mustafa Ali. Despite having the odds stacked against him, Ali emerged victorious to punch his ticket to the upcoming premium live event.

Mustafa Ali has been in the Stamford-based company for a long time, but he is yet to win any titles in the company. He has even challenged for championship gold in the past but has always come up short.

