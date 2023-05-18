"They'll become unstoppable" - Wrestling world reacts to the prospect of 29-year-old WWE star joining Imperium

Led by Gunther, Imperium has been one of the most dominant groups in WWE ever since moving up to the main roster. The group could get further bolstered with the addition of Ilja Dragunov, the prospect of which has caused a massive uproar among fans.

Dragunov was a well-established name in NXT UK before he came over to the United States. He ended Walter's 870-day hold on the NXT United Kingdom Championship at TakeOver 36, handing the Austrian star his first loss in the Stamford-based promotion.

The 29-year-old is currently a part of the WWE's third brand and recently competed in the NXT North American Championship Fatal Five Way match at Stand & Deliver 2023.

While Dragunov has been Gunther's fierce rival in the past, it was recently reported that the Triple H-led creative team is planning to add the rising star to Imperium. While the rumor shocked some fans, many were excited at the prospect of Dragunov joining the European stars.

Some also discussed the possibility of Dragunov turning on the group to reignite his rivalry with Gunther on the main roster.

Imperium seemingly made a deal with Paul Heyman on WWE RAW

Imperium has been in a feud with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens over the last two weeks. Last week on WWE RAW, the Canadian duo defeated Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser in a tag team match after a backstage confrontation between the two tandems.

On Monday, Gunther confronted Zayn and Owens about the disrespect, after which The Prizefighter laid out the challenge for a tag team match. Zayn added they would find a third member to take on the heel faction.

Later in the show, Paul Heyman was shown talking to Imperium. While it's unclear what the two parties spoke about, the Gunther-led group made their presence felt in the main event. Zayn and KO closed the show with a bout against Finn Balor and Damian Priest, and the angle seemingly confirmed that Imperium is in cahoots with The Bloodline.

Besides Gunther, Paul Heyman was also spotted talking to The Judgment Day. It seems like Roman Reigns is pulling out all the stops to deal with his 'Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens problem.'

The Tribal Chief will team up with Solo Sikoa to take on the Canadian stars for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions 2023.

