Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman appear to have made secret deals with 2 top factions during WWE RAW

Paul Heyman was on RAW to do the bidding of Roman Reigns. We aren't sure what exactly they are plotting, but it involves some sort of an alliance as The Bloodline seemingly keeps crumbling.

As you may know, Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns hasn't been happy with The Usos since they lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39. Since then, he has actively plotted against them - so much so that he and Solo Sikoa will be challenging for the Tag Team Titles at Night of Champions 2023.

This week on RAW, Paul Heyman was seen making deals with two top factions - The Judgment Day and Imperium.

So how did it happen? First, during a Cathy Kelley interview, Paul Heyman was seen talking business to The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Later in the show, Gunther, the leader of Imperium, was seen talking to Heyman and shaking his hand on something - after which The Wiseman called The Tribal Chief.

Paul Heyman also made his way out in the main event. As of now, the direction of these secret deals seems unclear, especially given that The Bloodline is on SmackDown while Imperium and The Judgment Day are on RAW.

What do you think Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns are plotting? Sound off in the comments section below.

