Major WWE star wants a massive match against Brock Lesnar in the United Kingdom

Brock Lesnar has wrestled all over the world and conquered promotions in order to showcase his dominance in the world of sports entertainment. Recently, The Beast Incarnate went to Saudi Arabia and defeated The American Nightmare. Meanwhile, Gunther said he would like to face The Beast in the United Kingdom.

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar turned his back on Cody Rhodes and took The American Nightmare on the RAW after WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Gunther remained one of the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champions of the Modern Era after beating Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39.

The two stars came face to face for the first time at Royal Rumble 2023, and fans want a full-blown match between the two behemoths. Speaking on My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, current Intercontinental Champion Gunther would be down for a bout against The Beast in the United Kingdom.

"I don't think we needed to have lots of action going on with him, get into a little scuffle and stuff, just the moment and the crowd reaction for that, it was all I needed. Just see how people...on the internet, you read stuff and people get easily excited, but often, the hype from online doesn't translate to the venue. When that happened, I was like, compared to the US, especially in England, people understand competition. They tend to look at the match and take it as a competition and then emotionally react to it, rather than expecting the fireworks right away," said Gunther. [H/T - Fightful]

Fans are waiting for a showdown between the two stars, and it could happen before Brock Lesnar retires from wrestling.

Gunther on if WWE CCO Triple H will book Brock Lesnar in a match in the United Kingdom

Last year, Triple H got the opportunity to book an entire premium live event in the United Kingdom for the first time in years. The main attraction of the show was the Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Sheamus.

Over the coming weeks, WWE will return to London when the company hosts Money in the Bank 2023. Speaking on the same podcast, The Ring General on if Hunter would book a match between the two in the United Kingdom.

"I hope. The thing is, who knows. We had great success as Clash at the Castle, and now coming back with Money in the Bank, I'm hoping this is something that becomes a tradition where they venture out to Europe for the big events. The response is great and we get the chance more often," said Gunther. [H/T - Fightful]

The company could possibly book a match of such caliber at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

