"I wasn't anybody's guy" - LA Knight reveals why the WWE Universe started to cheer for him

LA Knight recently explained why the WWE Universe has started to cheer him.

The 40-year-old veteran has become a hit with wrestling fans despite the company initially not seeing him as a star. Earlier this year, LA Knight lost a rivalry with Bray Wyatt but somehow emerged as the more popular wrestler. He wasn't booked at all during WrestleMania 39 weekend, but the fans continued to chant his name.

Last week, Knight qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match by defeating Montez Ford. He explained during his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump that he just kept going out there, and eventually, the crowd fell in love with him because he's that good.

"I didn't get shoved down anybody's throat. I wasn't anybody's guy. I came in and I did my thing, and the whole world, whether you take me to Saudi Arabia, whether you take me to London, whether you take me to Puerto Rico, you can take me to Mobile, Alabama. And every place is going to make a whole lot of noise for LA Knight. You know why that is? Because they can see that I stand head and shoulders above everybody walking," he said. [From 40:54 - 41:14]

LA Knight on qualifying for WWE Money in the Bank

On last week's episode of SmackDown, LA Knight qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match by defeating The Street Profits' Montez Ford.

During his appearance on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, it was pointed out that Knight grabbed the ropes for leverage during his pinfall. The veteran claimed Ford did something similar to him earlier in the match, so he turned it around on him.

"He hooked some trunks there so I said alright, if you [Montez Ford] are going to hook some trunks then I guess I'm going to have to go ahead and turn that around on you. I grabbed the ropes a little bit, helped myself out and we got 3-2-1, game over. But now, we're looking at that man and that is money right there. That is Money in the Bank. If you are talking about money and you are talking about the bank, then you've got to be talking about LA Knight," he said. [From 41:52 - 42:13]

Knight will compete in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the O2 Arena in London on July 1. It will be interesting to see if the veteran finally gets his moment and leaves the premium live event with the MITB briefcase.

