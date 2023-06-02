40-year-old WWE star favorite to win the Money in the Bank; likely to cash in on Seth Rollins - Reports

Seth Rollins recently won the World Heavyweight Championship, making him a marked man in WWE. The Visionary will have to keep a close eye on this year's Money in the Bank winner, which according to a new report, could be LA Knight.

LA Knight has been a prominent member of the WWE roster ever since making his main roster debut. He has quickly become a fan-favorite in his short time on SmackDown and often receives the loudest pop from the crowd.

Knight will take on Montez Ford in the Money in the Bank qualifying match on SmackDown this week. According to a report from Fightfans, a source told them that the 40-year-old is the favorite to secure a victory and go on to win the high-stakes ladder match. It was also noted that Knight is more likely to cash in the contract on Seth Rollins.

“Barring any changes, as of right now Knight is still considered #1 choice internally right now. Always heard it will be a cash in on Rollins, whenever it does happen. So I’d be VERY shocked if Knight loses tonight, I heard in August last year it would be Knight, so we’ll see what happens. Hopefully they don’t decide to go another route, because discussions on having him win it have been going on for months internally,” reported Fightfans.

The YEAH Movement @YEAHMovement_



It has taken LA Knight 20 years to finally find this road. He has overcome immense odds & many obstacles along the way.



Tonight belongs to LA Knight.



Let’s GO!!!



#YEAHMovement #Smackdown

#MITB #WWEMITB Tonight will be the very first step on the road to Money in the Bank.It has taken LA Knight 20 years to finally find this road. He has overcome immense odds & many obstacles along the way.Tonight belongs to LA Knight.Let’s GO!!! Tonight will be the very first step on the road to Money in the Bank. It has taken LA Knight 20 years to finally find this road. He has overcome immense odds & many obstacles along the way.Tonight belongs to LA Knight. Let’s GO!!!#YEAHMovement #Smackdown #MITB #WWEMITB https://t.co/snEBb0KwwP

It should be noted that LA Knight has reportedly been the frontrunner to win the Money in the Bank for months. However, plans could change down the line as nothing is fixed in professional wrestling.

Seth Rollins is open to defending WWE World Heavyweight Championship against anyone

Seth Rollins made history at WWE Night of Champions, defeating AJ Styles to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Before winning the title, the Visionary made it clear that he aims to be a fighting champion and will be present on every show.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Rollins reiterated the same message, stating that he's open to defending the newly-minted title against anyone from any brand.

"I want the competition," Rollins said. "I want anybody from any brand. I don't care if it's SmackDown, Raw, NXT. I don't care if it’s from anywhere across the globe. I want people to come through that curtain."

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia What a way for Seth Rollins to Celebrate his birthday tomorrow What a way for Seth Rollins to Celebrate his birthday tomorrow 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/huBYyfjvUf

Seth Rollins was confronted by AJ Styles on this week's RAW, who came out to congratulate the former. However, they were soon interrupted by The Judgment Day which led to a tag team match between the former WWE champions and Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes