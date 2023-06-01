"I want the fight" - Seth Rollins on making history with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, plans to defend it across the globe

Seth Rollins has huge plans for the World Heavyweight Championship after winning it at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Rollins had to go through Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Finn Balor to reach the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. He outlasted AJ Styles in Jeddah to win his first major title since 2019.

In an interview with WWE's The Bump, The Visionary opened up about his plans for the World Heavyweight title. He wants to defend it across the globe, whether Raw, SmackDown or even NXT.

"I want the competition," Rollins said. "I want anybody from any brand. I don't care if it's SmackDown, Raw, NXT. I don't care if it’s from anywhere across the globe. I want people to come through that curtain."

Rollins further stated that he's going to be ready for anyone, anywhere, anytime.

"I want them to challenge me, whether it's a shot at the title, whether it's the title itself, whether it's a tag match, six-man, cage match, doesn't matter to me. I want the fight, I want the excitement, I want to elevate myself and this title along with me." (h/t EWrestling News)

Seth Rollins was the favorite to win the World Heavyweight Championship when it was introduced a couple of months ago. He's been the workhorse for WWE over the past year and will look to continue it despite recent filming commitments for Captain America: New World Order.

Seth Rollins takes a shot at Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns' recent milestone has not impressed Seth Rollins, who took a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Rollins called out Reigns for hand-picking his opponents over his 1,000-day reign and revealed he's not going to do the same with the World Heavyweight Championship.

"Roman Reigns hand-picks his opponents," Rollins said. "You can see it. He's been doing it for years. It's a smart move. It's a smart move if you're only interested in yourself, but I've been interested in myself for a long time. Myself is great, but also myself is fine. I'm going to be fine, so let's open it up. I want everybody coming."

They may be on different brands now, but Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are destined to face each other again down the line. Whether it's for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, the World Heavyweight title, or just a singles match, they have to run it back at least one more time.

Would you like to see Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns again in the future, possibly on the Grandest Stage of Them All?

