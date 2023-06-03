Former Champion's undefeated streak comes to an end on WWE SmackDown

Montez Ford took on LA Knight in a Money in the Bank qualifying match this week on WWE SmackDown.

Ford was clearly seen as the heel throughout the match as the WWE Universe pushed for Knight to qualify for the match that he has been rumored to win for several months.

Ford missed his signature Frog Splash before Knight was able to pick up the win when he rolled up Montez and used the ropes for leverage. Knight has now joined Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

This is the first time that Ford has lost a match since March 20th when he was defeated by Austin Theory on an episode of RAW. The former Tag Team Champion has been on something of a winning streak since this loss alongside Angelo Dawkins and had a real shot at qualifying for the Money in the Bank ladder match this year.

At present, there are rumors that Ford and Angelo Dawkins could be about to split and go there separate ways after years of teaming together as The Street Profits.

