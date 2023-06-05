“The ONLY correct choice” - Fans rally behind top WWE Superstar to win the Money in the Bank ladder match

Fans are rallying behind WWE Superstar to win the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is set to take place on July 1 from the O2 Arena in London, England. It looks like fans have already picked LA Knight to win the Money in the Bank ladder, going by their reactions.

LA Knight qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match after defeating Montez Ford this past week on SmackDown. WWE recently posted a picture of Knight on Twitter asking fans if he was going to win the MITB briefcase. The former Million Dollar Champion reacted to the post and it has gotten fans excited.

Fans were quick to hit their replies and let WWE know how much they want Knight to win the MITB briefcase this year.

Check out some of the reactions below:

One fan pointed out that LA Knight is one of the most over superstars on the roster.

VΞRDICT4489 @Verdict4489



- Roman Reigns

- Seth Rollins

- Cody Rhodes

- Sami Zayn

- LA Knight @RealLAKnight The 5 most over wrestlers in WWE right now- Roman Reigns- Seth Rollins- Cody Rhodes- Sami Zayn- LA Knight @RealLAKnight The 5 most over wrestlers in WWE right now - Roman Reigns- Seth Rollins- Cody Rhodes- Sami Zayn- LA Knight

While another fan indicated that they can't wait for Money in the Bank.

WWE Superstar LA Knight opened up about the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match

LA Knight's confidence was sky-high after winning his qualifying match on SmackDown. He did an interview for SmackDown Lowdown where he brashly stated that it didn't matter who his opponents were since he was the only one who will climb the ladder and retrieve the briefcase.

"Who's gonna be in this match? Does it matter? Six guys, seven guys, eight guys, ten guys, doesn't make a difference because one man will climb, make the acclivity up to that ladder, grab that briefcase. After that, any title I want. You say, 'LA, which title do you think you'll go to? Which title do you think you're gonna aim for?' All I can tell you is if you're holding some gold title out there, keep your eyes out because I'm coming for you. Money in the Bank, yeah! Long overdue. Guess whose game is it? It's LA Knight's game. Yeah!" [From 4:06 - 4:40]

As of writing this article, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and LA Knight have qualified for the men's ladder match while Zelina Vega is the only person to qualify for the women's ladder match. As we get closer to the show, the remaining spots for the MITB ladder match should fill up soon.

Do you want to see LA Knight win the Money in the Bank briefcase this year? Sound off in the comments section.

