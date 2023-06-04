WWE Money in the Bank 2023: 4 matches that can take place

Qualifiers for the WWE Money in the Bank 2023 ladder matches have commenced as the main roster slowly prepares for an epic London extravaganza. Zelina Vega has punched her ticket to the women's bout for the briefcase, while LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Ricochet have qualified for the men's showdown.

Besides the multi-person ladder matches to get a shot at a world title, a few other bouts are seemingly in the works. The ongoing storylines have hinted at some high-profile match setups. These will add to the entertainment value of the first ever Money in the Bank to be held outside America.

Here are four matches that can take place at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

#4. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor - World Heavyweight Championship Match at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

No members of The Judgment Day are penciled to participate in the WWE Money in the Bank 2023 qualifying matches. Yet, the villainous faction has almost always been represented in premium live events. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's acts usually did the trick, but it's time for someone else to take the spotlight.

It has been ages since Finn Balor was in title contention. Thus, wrestling fans are heavily backing him to be Seth Rollins' next opponent for the World Heavyweight Championship after his brave performance at WrestleMania. 'Finn 14 Staples' has a bitter history with Rollins that dates back to the arrival of the Universal Title.

The rivalry between Balor and Rollins can pick up during the latter's match against Damian Priest on the upcoming RAW.

#3. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match

John Cena believes that one big win should be followed by another. This theory is applicable to the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos twice and delivered the finishing blow to The Bloodline. They have to keep the ball rolling.

At a time when heels run the wrestling business, the team of KO-Zayn can look to assert dominance once again. Taking the challenge of pulverizing The Judgment Day and Imperium at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will be characteristic of the champions who have overcome major odds to be where they are today.

The Judgment Day boasts a rare win over the tag team champions and has a right to challenge for the gold. As for Imperium, they seem to have a storyline going on with Sami and Kevin. The latter have defeated Gunther's gang twice on RAW.

#2. Asuka vs. Bianca Belair - Last Woman Standing for the RAW Women's Championship match

Hemant @Sportscasmm



Asuka winning is A small price to pay for salvation. An unhinged, heel Bianca Belair is coming. #WWENOC Asuka winning is A small price to pay for salvation. An unhinged, heel Bianca Belair is coming. #WWENOCAsuka winning is A small price to pay for salvation.https://t.co/NFhYOK2OQ1

SmackDown hinted at Asuka and IYO SKY's future showdown. However, The Empress needs to deal with Bianca Belair first. The EST of WWE is back for more and hasn't forgotten the controversial ending to her impressive RAW Women's Championship reign.

Bianca blindsided Asuka to end The Grayson Waller Effect segment on Friday. Since both stars have exchanged wins in the title saga, their next match is probably going to be the finale of the feud. Things have heated up between the two former teammates, but it needs a fitting ending.

A potential Last Woman Standing Match stipulation for Asuka vs. Bianca Belair at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will write off the loser from title contention. The winner could then look forward to fresh rivalries.

#1. Jimmy Uso vs. Roman Reigns (with Jey Uso as special guest referee)

Jey's efforts to reconcile Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns went in vain. The Tribal Chief ordered Solo Sikoa to take out Jimmy on SmackDown, who wanted a brotherhood based on an equal share of respect. Jey Uso is yet to side with one party, and the upcoming episodes are likely going to be based on that tension.

Jimmy Uso's need for democracy in The Bloodline became clear when he called himself The Tribal Chief. Reigns, the big bad bully brother, wants full authority, though. He believes Jey will "fall in line," but the other Uce would need to be dealt with personally.

Given that Jimmy is now at his breaking point, he could challenge Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. The Tribal Chief would add the stipulation of Jey Uso being the referee for their match to test his loyalties. Once the latter possibly assists his twin, it would set up the rumored SummerSlam tag team program.

Which match would you like to see at WWE Money in the Bank 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes