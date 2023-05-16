Finn Balor pins current Champion in the main event of RAW after help from another top faction

Finn Balor and Damian Priest ended the latest episode of RAW on a high. While there is still one episode before Night of Champions 2023, Balor not only pinned one-half of the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn, but he did so with the help of a faction that isn't The Judgment Day.

On the latest episode of the red brand, The Judgment Day interrupted Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, leading to a non-title tag team match in the main event. Although Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were ejected at ringside, Paul Heyman's influence saw Imperium getting involved and costing Zayn and Owens the match.

It was Finn Balor who got the pin on Sami Zayn, while Paul Heyman looked happy at a job well done. Fans were curious at first as to why The Wiseman was shaking hands with Gunther and having background conversations with The Judgment Day.

As it turns out, he wanted to use their help to get one over Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Although they aren't going to get a title shot, The Judgment Day look like they are going to be the next in line should Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa fail to win at Night of Champions 2023.

