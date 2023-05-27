Backstage report on who was responsible for booking this week's attack on Bianca Belair

Jason Jordan was reportedly responsible for booking Asuka's attack on Bianca Belair.

For the past week, Asuka has been obsessed with Bianca Belair. It started when she showed up at Belair's championship celebration and attacked her with the mist. She attempted to do the same thing on SmackDown when Belair came out to help Zelina Vega.

Hence, Belair was visibly angry with the former RAW Women's Champion as she addressed her this week on SmackDown. She even called out Asuka. However, Asuka attacked her from behind and a brawl broke out between the two women.

It is now reported that Jason Jordan was the one responsible for booking the segment involving Asuka and Bianca Belair tonight on SmackDown.

Asuka and Belair are set to clash at WWE Night of Champions this Saturday for the RAW Women's Championship. The previous encounter between these two women took place at WrestleMania 39 where Belair emerged victorious.

Asuka's notorious side means that she poses a serious threat to Belair and the RAW Women's Championship. We will have to wait and see if Belair's historic title reign continues after Night of Champions.

