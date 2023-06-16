34-year-old WWE Superstar believes he doesn't get the same opportunities as Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Cody Rhodes

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Cody Rhodes are some of the biggest names in wrestling. 34-year-old star Ricochet believes he doesn't get the same opportunities as them.

On the May 29 episode of RAW, Ricochet qualified the match for WWE Money in the Bank ladder match against The Miz. He will be facing off against Butch, LA Knight, Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Santos Escobar for the briefcase on July 1, 2023, at The O2 Arena. Whoever wins will get a chance to cash in on major titles.

During an appearance on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, Ricochet mentioned that people don't really remember what happened in his previous match, whether he lost in five minutes or not, he gets reset often.

He also said that whenever he comes out in the ring, people just think they are about to see something cool, and that is a good and a bad thing for him because he doesn't get the same opportunities as Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Cody Rhodes.

"Ricochet, he kind of gets a reset every time he comes out. So whether he lost in five minutes last week, people don’t really remember, because when he comes out, they just know they’re about to see something cool and so I think that’s like a good and bad thing for Ricochet because I don’t really get the opportunity, like for example, like a Seth (Rollins) or an A.J. (Styles) or someone, a Cody (Rhodes) or someone." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Cultaholic Wrestling @Cultaholic Who should win Money in the Bank?🤑 Who should win Money in the Bank?🤑 https://t.co/iKBEsopJEt

WWE Superstar Ricochet said he doesn't get a chance to address his previous match, unlike other superstars

In the same interview, Ricochet added that he doesn't get a chance to come out and talk about his previous match, unlike WWE Superstars Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Cody Rhodes.

It doesn't matter if he lost or won, he just comes out and competes in another match.

"When they lose a match, the next week on Raw, they get to come out and talk about what happened and why they lost and what’s gonna happen in the future and how they’re gonna change it and Ricochet doesn’t really get that. Ricochet just has to come out and have another match, you know what I mean? Whether he wins or loses, he just comes out and has another match." [H/T Post Wrestling]

It remains to be seen if One and Only get a chance to win gold if he manages to climb the ladder and retrieve the coveted briefcase.

Do you think Ricochet will win the coveted briefcase at WWE Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes